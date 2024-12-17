BRIJ Medical, Inc. Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement in the Non-Invasive Skin Closure Category with Premier, Inc.

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, Inc. has been awarded a breakthrough technology national group purchasing agreement in the "non-invasive skin closure" category with Premier, Inc. Effective December 15, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Brijjit® BP-100 and BP-75 Force Modulating Tissues Bridges. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.

"Being awarded a national group purchasing agreement with Premier is a transformative milestone for BRIJ Medical," said Tim Gleeson, CEO. "This marks a significant step forward in our mission to improve the lives of both patients and surgeons post-surgery. Our product suite is designed to drastically improve patient healing while reducing the time required for final closure. As a team, we couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Premier's membership."

The Brijjit Force Modulating Tissue Bridge offers a non-invasive solution for relieving tension during incision closure, wound support, and scar therapy. It is cost-effective, replacing the final suture layer (sutures, glues, staples, and tapes) and also reducing the need for expensive dressings. Additionally, it reduces operative time, being up to 9x faster than suture placement. Data supports a 90% reduction in wound breakdown,* lowering complications such as open wounds, and mitigating risk factors for surgical site infection. Furthermore, its hypoallergenic adhesive minimizes allergic skin reactions and is proven to reduce scar area by 38%.*

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

At BRIJ Medical, our flagship product, the Brijjit® Force Modulating Tissue Bridge, is clinically proven in multiple studies, including a randomized clinical trial, to reduce wound breakdown by 90%* and reduce scar area by 38%.* It eliminates up to 100% of tension on incisions and healing wounds, while also saving surgeons time (up to 9x faster than sutures), and is a cost-effective solution for practices, ASCs and hospitals alike.

At BRIJ Medical, we provide enhanced control and confidence at every step of the healing journey. For more information, visit BRIJmedical.com.

*Clinical evidence in two breast studies.

