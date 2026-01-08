BRIJ Medical Oversubscribes Recent Fundraising Round Ahead of Expansion and Next-Gen Product Launch

(Strong Surgeon Adoption and Market Momentum Blamed)

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIJ Medical, the company redefining surgical closure and post-surgical healing with active tension offloading, today announced that it has successfully oversubscribed its SAFE fundraising round, surpassing its initial target amid strong investor demand.

What started as a "disciplined raise" quickly turned into what the company is calling "a good problem to have," as interest from existing and new investors outpaced available allocation.

"We told ourselves we'd be measured," said Tim Gleeson, CEO of BRIJ Medical. "Then surgeons kept adopting the product, outcomes kept improving, and investors kept calling. At some point, momentum wins."

The oversubscribed round reflects growing confidence in BRIJ Medical's expanding clinical footprint, increasing surgeon adoption across orthopedic and plastic surgery, and a pipeline of next-generation innovations focused on improving healing and surgeon experience.

"This raise allows us to aggressively invest in what's already working—scaling our commercial channel, expanding our clinical data, deepening KOL engagement, and preparing for the launch of our next-gen product, BRIJ-SEAL," Gleeson said.

BRIJ Medical plans to deploy the funds to accelerate commercialization, expand clinical partnerships, and continue building technology that addresses two of surgery's most overlooked problems: tension on the incision and post-surgical allergic reactions.

No champagne was harmed in the making of this announcement—but the company admits it may be reconsidering that policy.

About BRIJ Medical

BRIJ Medical is redefining wound closure with Brijjit® — a clinically proven, cost-effective device that is hypoallergenic, eliminates up to 100% of tension, reduces wound breakdown by 90%*, and minimizes scar area by 38%*. Brijjit® provides surgeons a noninvasive, reliable, and efficient alternative to traditional closure methods. Trusted by Plastic and Orthopedic Surgeons across the U.S. and Canada, BRIJ Medical brings control and confidence to every step of healing. *Clinical Evidence in Breast Studies. Learn more at www.brijmedical.com.

SOURCE BRIJ Medical