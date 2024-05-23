BRINC Announces First Ever Purpose-Built 911 Response Drone

BRINC unveils the Responder drone and Responder Station, a new drone platform and docking station, to enable city-wide drone as first responder deployments.

SEATTLE, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC, a pioneer in drone technology for first responders, unveils the first ever purpose-built hardware designed for Drone as First Responder (DFR) operations.

BRINC's DFR solution can resolve approximately 25% of calls for service without dispatching officers Post this Meet the first ever purpose-built, end-to-end Drone as First Response (DFR) solution. Featuring the cutting-edge Responder drone, Responder Station charging nest and LiveOps teleoperations platform, BRINC DFR makes starting or scaling automated drone deployments easier than ever. BRINC's new Responder drone deploying from Responder Station, a robotic charging nest designed to be placed throughout communities for fast response times.

BRINC's integrated DFR solution marks a major advancement in drone technology, featuring the cutting-edge Responder drone and Responder Station charging nest. The drones are engineered to reach 911 calls in under 70 seconds, providing critical situational awareness to first responders before they arrive on scene. They are also capable of delivering life-saving medical supplies, reducing manned response times, and addressing low-priority calls without the need to dispatch personnel. As municipalities experience police staffing shortages, BRINC's DFR solution can resolve approximately 25% of calls for service without dispatching officers.

"The launch of BRINC DFR marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of emergency response. Our DFR initiative is set to revolutionize the public safety landscape by empowering first responders with capabilities that significantly improve emergency response times and outcomes." said Blake Resnick, BRINC Founder & CEO.

Responder: Reimagine Emergency Response

BRINC's American-made Responder drone can support first responders as part of an agency's automated DFR system, a patrol-led DFR approach, or as a manually deployed drone. The Responder can also deliver a wide selection of life-saving payloads, such as EpiPens, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), personal floatation devices (PFDs), and naloxone (Narcan). Its two-way communication capability facilitates instruction and can enhance de-escalation during tense confrontations.

Responder is equipped with a remarkable camera payload, providing a detailed view to public safety personnel once it arrives on-scene. It features a Full HD, 40x zoom visual camera array, and a 640px thermal sensor. This industry-leading thermal imager can aid firefighters in identifying hotspots during structure fires and help search and rescue teams locate missing or injured individuals. Responder also has an emergency response vehicle livery, custom agency markings, red and blue lights, and an integrated siren to make it identifiable as a public safety asset.

Responder Station: Deploy Drones in Under 5 Seconds

Complementing the Responder is the Responder Station, a robotic charging nest designed to be placed throughout communities for fast response times. Responder Station ensures that Responders remain operational, protected from weather, and ready to spring into action at a moment's notice. Together, the Responder and Responder Station enable sub-5-second drone deployment.

Responder drones return to the nearest available Station after the completion of each mission to charge from 0 to 100% in just 40 minutes.

BRINC LiveOps: Unified Drone Operations Software

This entire solution is driven by BRINC LiveOps, a drone operations software platform available on all modern web browsers. This allows for easy access on mobile devices, tablets, mobile data computers, and at real-time crime centers.

LiveOps provides:

Teleoperations : Fly Responder drones from anywhere in the world on a browser tab with your arrow keys.

: Fly Responder drones from anywhere in the world on a browser tab with your arrow keys. Manage District-Wide Deployments: View calls for service and available drones, select a station to launch from, and quickly deploy drones to emergencies.

View calls for service and available drones, select a station to launch from, and quickly deploy drones to emergencies. 2-Way Communications: Provide life-saving instruction and de-escalate critical situations.

Provide life-saving instruction and de-escalate critical situations. Augmented Reality Overlays: Contextualize live feeds by overlaying map data on drone video feeds.

Contextualize live feeds by overlaying map data on drone video feeds. Integrated Airspace Awareness: View local weather information, ADS-B data, ground-based radar detections, FAA map tiles, and more to deconflict airspace.

View local weather information, ADS-B data, ground-based radar detections, FAA map tiles, and more to deconflict airspace. Transparency Portal : Provide communities with flight logs and a program dashboard to promote transparency.

: Provide communities with flight logs and a program dashboard to promote transparency. Integrate with Existing Public Safety Infrastructure: Connect with existing computer-aided dispatch (CAD), digital evidence management systems (DEMS), 911 call systems, and more.

Increasing Need for Emergency Response Drones Drives Industry Growth

Earlier public safety drone systems have been disjointed, piecing together generic hardware and software from various companies, resulting in suboptimal systems. This new all-in-one solution from BRINC makes DFR operations more effective and easily accessible to every agency in America.

"Our fully integrated approach with Responder, Responder Station, and BRINC LiveOps sets us apart in the industry, enabling seamless coordination and rapid response in times of crisis." said Don Redmond, BRINC Vice President of Advanced Public Safety Projects, "We anticipate that our innovative solution will not only enhance operational efficiency, but save lives."

BRINC has a strong history of serving public safety agencies across the United States. More than 500 agencies already use BRINC devices such as the LEMUR 2 or BRINC Ball, and over 150 agencies are moving towards city-wide 911 response drone deployments with BRINC, with four signed to begin BRINC DFR programs by the end of this year.

For more information on Responder, please visit https://brincdrones.com/responder

For more information on Responder Station, please visit https://brincdrones.com/responder-station

For more information on LiveOps, please visit https://brincdrones.com/liveops

You can access additional photo and video materials here . You can find a video demonstrating this solution in action here .

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 500 public safety agencies and 10%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors including Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones.com .

SOURCE BRINC