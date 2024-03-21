BRINC Announces Its Unified Drone Operations Platform: LiveOps

BRINC LiveOps integrates live streaming, two-way communications, fleet, and evidence management into a single platform designed to help first responders.

SEATTLE, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC, an American developer of technology in the service of public safety, introduces BRINC LiveOps. The LiveOps software platform – accessible on any modern browser – enhances coordination, efficiency, and effectiveness in public safety drone operations.

BRINC Live Ops gives mission critical information to key decision makers in law enforcement and first responders, allowing all team members to coordinate during emergent situations.

LiveOps integrates with BRINC's entire hardware ecosystem including, LEMUR 2, BRINC Ball and future drones, providing not just pilots but emergency response teams—including crisis negotiation teams (CNT), special weapons and tactics (SWAT) units, patrol officers, search and rescue (SAR) teams, and command staff—with a unified platform for managing crisis negotiations and drone operations.

"LiveOps provides access to the powerful features of BRINC hardware products through one unified platform, significantly improving situational awareness, evidence management, and operational efficiency for entire public safety teams," said Blake Resnick, Founder and CEO of BRINC. "This platform builds on our commitment to help first responders save lives with technology."

Live Streaming and Real-time Maps

Live stream video directly from BRINC devices to LiveOps through an integrated cellular connection, granting each team member autonomy to tailor their feed for informed decision-making. This independent view – separate from the pilot's – ensures comprehensive coverage in dynamic situations. Additionally, operators can view, filter, and slice LiDAR data from active LEMUR 2 drones. These maps update as the drone scans with LiDAR sensors and can be converted from 3D maps to 2D floor plans with the Slicer tool.

Place and Record Calls

LiveOps facilitates two-way communications with external cell phones or BRINC devices, aiding de-escalation from anywhere in the world. Users can record calls, and access live AI-powered transcriptions to track negotiations and brief personnel. Additionally, internal messaging and live drone video streams during calls provide vital information to crisis negotiators and ground personnel.

BRINC Vault Evidence & Data Storage

LiveOps serves as a definitive post-mission repository for flight logs and evidence storage. BRINC Vault allows teams to seamlessly access mission-critical data, with CJIS-compliant logs ensuring the integrity and admissibility of records as evidence. LiveOps incorporates a suite of tools to store and manage evidence efficiently – making data from BRINC devices readily available for prosecution teams.

Team & Fleet Management

LiveOps grows with your drone program, offering user controls, sub-teams, hardware tracking, and a suite of operational tools. It also provides quick access to BRINC support, along with training videos and documentation.

Security

Compliant with CJIS standards and featuring direct device communication, our system enhances functionality and security, streamlining team management. We enforce stringent data governance, encrypting data both in transit and at rest, safeguarding mission data and preserving evidence integrity.

"BRINC LiveOps will become a critical platform for public safety agencies nationwide as it uniquely integrates deep hardware features into a unified platform," said Don Redmond, VP of Advanced Public Safety Projects at BRINC. "Agencies no longer need to tab between multiple platforms during missions, or be worried about limitations tied to specific hardware. LiveOps lets agencies focus on scaling their airborne operations instead of the technical nuances of a fractured technology stack."

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. BRINC products address significant challenges in American public safety and allow law enforcement and first responders to assess a threat profile and de-escalate conflict without putting individuals in harm's way. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain.

