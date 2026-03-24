BRINC Announces New Seattle Factory and Launch of Next-Generation 911 Response Drone

New factory scales American drone manufacturing to meet growing demand for lifesaving aerospace technology.

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC, America's leading developer and manufacturer of public safety drones, today announced its new Seattle factory, more than doubling its production footprint and positioning the company to scale manufacturing significantly. The expanded facility will expedite delivery of BRINC's existing public safety drone solutions, and also enable the production of new, innovative products like its Guardian drone.

Image of the side view of the new BRINC factory in Seattle, WA

The factory expansion comes amid rapid growth for BRINC and increasing adoption of Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs nationwide. In 2025, the company more than tripled revenue and quintupled monthly production capacity. To meet accelerating demand, BRINC required substantially more manufacturing space. The new facility enables the company to scale output dramatically while maintaining tight integration between engineering and production.

Blake Resnick, Founder and CEO of BRINC, commented on the announcement:

"Co-locating manufacturing and engineering in Seattle has been a strategic advantage for BRINC, from speed of development to quality control to supply chain resilience. We've outgrown our previous facility, and this investment allows us to scale production rapidly while remaining fast, focused, and vertically integrated. As demand for 911 response drones accelerates, we're committed to building that capability here in the United States."

Engineered to launch autonomously within seconds of a 911 call, Guardian delivers immediate situational awareness to public safety agencies. Equipped with advanced imaging and integrated Starlink satellite connectivity, the platform provides real-time intelligence to first responders, even when traditional cellular infrastructure is unavailable. Guardian represents a significant leap forward in emergency response capability, and a defining milestone for American-made drone technology.

Guardian is designed to fly farther, faster, and longer in mission-critical environments, offering more than 60 minutes of flight time. When paired with Guardian Station, its roboting charging nest, the system enables fully automated battery swapping and automatic payload loading, supporting true 24/7 readiness without human intervention. This also allows Guardian to adapt to any mission, loading in payloads such as AEDs, Narcan, EpiPens and more.

For more information about BRINC and its suite of public safety solutions, visit www.brincdrones.com

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the U.S., has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 900 public safety agencies and 20%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors, including Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Motorola Solutions, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk, and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones.com.

SOURCE BRINC