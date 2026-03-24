BRINC Unveils Guardian, Launching the Next Era of Drone as First Responder

Guardian delivers 24/7 operations, unmatched imaging, Starlink connectivity, and more to help public safety agencies respond to 911 calls and save lives.

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRINC, America's leading developer and manufacturer of public safety drones, today announced the release of Guardian, the most capable 911 response drone ever. Beyond its cutting-edge camera and advanced autonomy, Guardian is the world's first Starlink-connected drone, representing not just a major advancement in emergency response, but a huge step for the American drone industry as a whole.

BRINC Guardian lands in Guardian Station after a successful mission

When Guardian is paired with Guardian Station, its robotic charging nest, the system automatically swaps batteries and redeploys to a new mission. That's a massive improvement over current Drone as First Responder (DFR) aircraft that must charge for at least 25 minutes between flights.

Guardian also adapts just as fast, automatically loading the right payload (defibrillators, flotation devices, Narcan, and more) depending on the type of emergency. Together, Guardian and Guardian Station deliver - for the first time ever - true 24/7 drone readiness without human intervention.

Blake Resnick, Founder and CEO of BRINC, commented on the announcement:

"Drone as First Responder operations have been limited by camera capabilities, connectivity and contact charging. Guardian changes the paradigm, supporting true 24/7 operations and enabling advanced operations like vehicle pursuits. This is the drone I've wanted to build for a decade, and I'm proud of the entire BRINC team for materializing it."

Engineered to fly farther, faster, and longer in mission-critical environments, Guardian can respond to calls up to eight miles away, dwarfing current systems that are limited in range to three miles due to speed and connectivity challenges. Guardian also offers 62 minutes of flight time, IP55 weather resistance, and an integrated Starlink satellite panel that allows the drone to operate virtually anywhere on earth, maintaining a reliable data link even when traditional cellular or terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable.

Guardian sets a new bar for imaging, introducing an integrated camera with 4K video and 640x total zoom that provides a clear view from over a thousand feet away. Just as impressively, groundbreaking Dual HD thermal zoom cameras, for the first time on a drone of its size, allow Guardian to see clearly what other drones can't, while an integrated 1,000-lumen SkyBeam spotlight and built-in laser rangefinder (not to mention a speaker and siren that's 3x louder than a police car) enhance the coordination of everyone on the ground. These advanced imaging capabilities provide crystal-clear visuals day or night, ensuring responders have the information they need when every second matters.

Guardian is designed to integrate directly into existing public safety workflows and technology stacks, enabling agencies to deploy advanced aerial intelligence seamlessly.

Last year, the company announced a strategic alliance with Motorola Solutions, the exclusive North American public safety reseller of BRINC's DFR technology, including Guardian. The alliance aims to bring BRINC's drone technology into Motorola Solutions' command center software, CommandCentral Aware, where Assist AI can identify 911 call keywords such as "heart attack" or "allergic reaction" and help dispatchers determine more quickly whether a payload-equipped drone should be deployed to the scene. The emergency button on Motorola Solutions' APX NEXT smart radios can also prompt Guardian drone dispatch when an officer is in distress.

Jeremiah Nelson, Corporate Vice President at Motorola Solutions, commented:

"Motorola Solutions is excited to enable the next generation of DFR programs through our strategic alliance with BRINC by connecting their drones to public safety agencies' central nervous systems—their command centers. Agencies can get eyes on the scene faster, deliver lifesaving support before first responders arrive, and securely capture and store drone footage in our integrated digital evidence management software."

Guardian ushers in a new era of manufacturing for BRINC, driving the company's expansion into a new Seattle factory that more than doubles its production footprint and enables scaled manufacturing of the platform. With a vertically integrated supply chain, BRINC is proud to build all its products in the United States.

You can find more information on BRINC and its suite of products as well as schedule a demo of Guardian here.

About BRINC

BRINC is an American developer of technology in the service of public safety. The company builds a connected ecosystem of tools designed to save lives. BRINC manufactures its products in the US, has co-located R&D and production, and is vertically integrated, controlling the entirety of its supply chain. Over 900 public safety agencies and 20%+ of the SWAT teams in the US use its products to de-escalate dangerous situations and safeguard human life. The company is backed by top investors, including Sam Altman, Index Ventures, Motorola Solutions, Dylan Field, Elad Gil, Patrick Shanahan, Julius Genachowski, Shyam Sankar, Alexandr Wang, Bradley Tusk, and Jeff Weiner. For more information visit brincdrones.com.

SOURCE BRINC