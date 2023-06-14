Bring Green Power to Life: GCL SI Unveils Renewable Energy Products and Solutions at Intersolar 2023, Commits to Reduce Carbon Footprint with Global Industry Chain Layout

MUNICH, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. ("GCL SI", SHE:002506), a leading one-stop renewable energy service provider, is exhibiting its flagship product portfolio of photovoltaic modules, energy storage solutions, as well as introducing its integrated global industry chain layout at the 2023 Intersolar Europe Conference (Intersolar 2023) held from June 14 to 16 in Munich, Germany.

As the largest and most influential exhibition of the solar industry, Intersolar 2023 has lined up nearly all industry leaders around the world to explore innovation, exchange development trends, and meet potential clients and customers. GCL SI will be at booth A1.150 at the Messe München.

At Intersolar 2023, GCL SI is debuting its TOPCon bi-facial monocrystalline module in Europe, which has a solar cell efficiency of 24.1 to 24.8 percent with reduced LID and LeTID, while elevating power generation performance in weak light and optimizing temperature coefficient. The bi-facial rate reaches an average of 80 percent, with a 5 to 30 percent increase in returns.

The BIPV TOPCon module, suitable for rooftop projects with composite frame that's lightweight and weather resistant, reduces micro-crack risk with non-destructive cutting technique, and the large-sized silicon wafer module also reduces the overall cost. The module is fire Class A certified, 100 percent waterproof, level 16 wind resistant with natural heat dissipation feature and more convenient installation and maintenance.

GCL's exhibition at Intersolar 2023 also has two featured products, the granular silicon and energy storage system. The FBR granular polysilicon has the advantages of lower unit investment, operational cost, and carbon emission when compared with rod silicon, and its better quality is key to efficient development of the n-Type industry chain. While the Honor and Evolution series energy storage systems are designed for all-scenario applications with excelling safety assurance and cost efficiency. GCL SI's low-carbon "PV+" industry ecology has saved 2.1 billion kWh of electricity in 2022 in China, while reducing carbon emissions by 1.18 million tons.

"GCL SI is very glad to join Intersolar 2023 and bring our latest innovative achievements, products, and solutions to global audiences, we've always emphasized a global development roadmap to expand overseas business, including rebuilding the GCL SI team in Europe. At our factory in Wuhu, Anhui Province, we have established a 20GW TOPCon photovoltaic cell project that is set to begin volume production in July. We remain committed to completing a whole industry layout that will reduce carbon footprint and make the world a better place," said Thomas Zhang, CEO of GCL SI.

Committed to transforming from a "clean energy producer" to a comprehensive "clean energy service provider" and striving towards the goal of becoming a respected global new energy and clean energy company, GCL is leveraging its expertise to support achieving carbon neutrality and creating a green, zero-carbon home for people.

