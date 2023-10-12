Bring Net5.5G to Reality, Inspire New Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At UBBF 2023, Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Bring Net5.5G to Reality, Inspire New Growth." He noted that in the 5.5G era, new ultra-broadband applications — such as glasses-free 3D, house-wide intelligence, ultra-HD video conferencing, and computing services — will emerge one after another. As a result, services such as home broadband, mobile broadband, enterprise campus, and enterprise private line will need an upgrade to 10 Gbps. In turn, this will present new business opportunities for carriers. By supporting ubiquitous 10 Gbps connections, elastic ultra-broadband transport, and autonomous network self-optimization, Net5.5G will drive new business growth for carriers.

Leon Wang, President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, Delivers a Speech at the Global Ultra-Broadband Summit 2023
With the upgrade of home broadband and mobile broadband to 10 Gbps, the IP transport network will evolve to a 400GE converged metro network and backbone network. Carriers can upgrade their IP transport networks to support high-concurrency of massive 10 Gbps services and use new capabilities — such as network slicing — to ensure service experience and improve user satisfaction.

Digital transformation also drives the quality upgrade of enterprise campus networks. By leveraging new capabilities such as Wi-Fi 7 high-density access, video experience assurance, and cloud-based management, carriers can add enterprise campus networks on top of private lines. In this way, they can provide one-stop services, making it possible to deliver high-quality 10 Gbps wireless connection, video service, and O&M service experiences to enterprise customers, thereby accelerating B2B service growth.

As AI penetrates various industries, new growth opportunities such as computing services and elastic computing service private lines emerge. To seize new opportunities arising in industry intelligent transformation, carriers can provide efficient computing power through 800GE data center networks, provide agile connections to computing power through 10 Gbps elastic private lines, and provide computing power services for more users through high-throughput computing power access.

Network Digital Map is also critical in helping carriers make their network operations far more efficient. It enables network visualization from the physical layer to the application layer, helping carriers realize experience-driven network self-optimization.

Huawei has joined WBBA's network technology working group and is currently working with industry partners to carry out Net5.5G research. It is also participating in Net5.5G-relevant technical standardization work being conducted by IEEE and IETF, covering key areas such as Wi-Fi 7, 800GE, SRv6, and Network Digital Map. Huawei plans to officially release Net5.5G-oriented series products and solutions in 2024. In concluding his speech, Leon Wang called on the industry to jointly promote Net5.5G. He hoped that this will help drive Net5.5G from just conceptual research to application practice, that this will accelerate standard research, application innovation, and commercial solution release and practice, and that these joint efforts will stimulate new growth for carriers in the 5.5G era.

