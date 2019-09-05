Bring the Tailgate Party Home This Football Season with Beef. It's What's For Dinner.

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's nothing quite like the sound and smell of a gridiron sizzling while fans fuel up to cheer on their favorite team, but what do you do when your team has an away game? Don't worry! Beef. It's What's For Dinner. has you covered with hunger-tackling recipes to ensure a perfect "at-home tailgate."

When it comes to tailgating, beef reigns king as a top fan food. i With 86 percent of social eaters agreeing beef is good for social gatherings, and 89 percent of those consumers agreeing beef is a pleasurable eating experience, featuring beef at home tailgates is a no brainer. ii

While burgers can be an obvious go-to for a crowd-pleasing stadium tailgate, enjoying the game from home allows fans to step-up their culinary skills and "beef up" their game day menus. These crave-worthy recipes from Beef. It's What's For Dinner. are great options to consider when hosting hungry, beef loving football fanatics:

Grande Beef Empanada – This hand-held app is perfectly balanced with a savory mixture of spicy ground beef and the sweet taste of raisins. Looking to impress your crowd? Top your empanadas with salsa con queso and some fresh cilantro.

Spicy Buffalo-Style Meatballs – Classic meatballs join forces with hot and tangy buffalo sauce in this delicious finger food. Don't forget the blue cheese and celery sticks. These delicious meatballs come with a spicy kick.

One Skillet Beefy 7-Layer Dip – What is a party without a dip? This Mexican-style dip combines ground beef sausage with other Mexican-style fillings for a cheesy party favorite. Serve with tortilla chips or fresh tortillas.

"The tailgating fun doesn't have to stop when your team is away," said Chef Laura Hagen, senior director of culinary innovations, at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Easy kitchen access means at-home tailgaters can get more creative with their game-day menus. I recommend preparing a variety of appetizers that can fuel your friends and family throughout the game."

More than 70 percent of football fans polled in a 2015 survey said they would rather get together with friends at home than actually go to the game. And, with these great recipes from the Tailgating Treasures recipe collection from Beef. It's What's For Dinner., a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, who can blame them?

For more delicious beef recipes and tips for picking and prepping the perfect beef dish, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

