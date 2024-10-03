Bring the Taste of Takeout Home

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Some nights, especially when schedules are jam packed, the allure of grabbing takeout or swinging through a drive-thru between activities may sound more appealing than spending time in the kitchen. You can skip the to-go boxes, however, with these tasty Asian-inspired dishes that come together almost as fast as delivery while allowing you to get creative at mealtime.

Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup

Packed with fresh shrimp and crispy veggies, this Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito fuses some favorite takeout dishes together to satisfy cravings in half an hour. Using Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice, which cooks up soft and fluffy, provides a flavorful and aromatic base. This combination of seafood, homemade sauces and flavorful veggies makes for an unforgettable taste experience comparable to your favorite quick-serve restaurant.

Or let your kitchen appliances help create a satisfying, soothing take on a Thai classic. A quick and easy bowl of deliciousness that's sure to comfort the whole family, this Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup features chicken, lime juice, Thai red curry and coconut milk mixed with basmati rice.

Ready in just 10 minutes, Success Boil-in-Bag Basmati Rice is quick, easy and mess-free, and it's guaranteed to always cook right – just place the bag in chicken broth to experience the long-grain rice's subtle, nutty flavor and unique texture. Plus, Success Rice is free from artificial additives and unprocessed ingredients, so you can feel good about serving it with a variety of dishes.

Find more recipe inspiration to tackle takeout cravings and more at SuccessRice.com.

Crab and Shrimp Sushi Burrito

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

4 sushi nori sheets

1/2 carrot, ribboned, divided

1/2 cucumber, ribboned, divided

6 crab sticks, shredded, divided

6 large shrimp, cooked, deveined, tails removed and butterflied, divided

Rinse rice bag under cold water to remove starch. Prepare rice according to package directions.

In small saucepan over medium-low heat, heat rice vinegar, sugar and salt until sugar and salt have dissolved, about 1 minute. Set aside.

In small bowl, mix mayonnaise, Sriracha sauce and sesame oil. Set aside.

Transfer cooked rice onto large baking sheet. Drizzle half the vinegar mixture over rice, turning until all rice is fully coated. Taste and add more vinegar mixture, if desired. Spread rice into thin layer and cool to room temperature. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top.

Lay down one sushi nori sheet. Spread layer of rice on it. Place half the carrots and cucumbers on rice. Place crab and shrimp on top.

Place another sushi nori sheet just under first one and roll. Repeat with remaining sushi nori sheets, rice, carrots, cucumbers, crab and shrimp. Wrap both burritos in plastic wrap. Let rest 10 minutes.

Slice burritos in half and serve with spicy mayo.

Thai Red Curry Chicken and Rice Soup

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 6

6 cups chicken broth

2 bags Success Basmati Rice

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

2 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 pound chicken breast tenders

2 tablespoons lime juice

4 green onions, thinly sliced

In pressure cooker on saute setting over high heat, bring broth and rice bags to boil. Boil, uncovered, 10 minutes. Remove bags with fork and set aside.

Add coconut milk, curry paste, soy sauce and brown sugar to pressure cooker. Turn off saute setting. Add chicken. Cover and lock to seal. Set to pressure cook setting over high heat about 10 minutes, or until chicken is tender. Carefully, manually or naturally, release pressure according to manufacturer's instructions before removing lid.

Set pressure cooker to saute setting over medium heat. Remove chicken and shred with two forks; add to soup along with lime juice and green onions. Remove rice from bags and stir into soup. Simmer until rice is heated through.

