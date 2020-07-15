Bringing Good Design Home: Knoll + Muuto Furniture for Today's Work from Home Lifestyle

Muuto, a Knoll constellation brand, is based in Denmark, working to write new chapters in the longstanding heritage of Scandinavian design. Muuto products pair seamlessly with the range of modern Knoll designs.

"We've developed the kit you need for the perfect home workspace," said Knoll Design Director Benjamin Pardo. "As we become accustomed to new workstyles in the office and at home, designing a modern, comfortable and affordable personalized space for remote work is increasingly important."

"Our work from home offering responds to the need for good design for today's work from home lifestyle," he added.

Commenting on the ready-to-ship products that ship in 1-3 days, Pardo added, "With the Knoll + Muuto e-commerce site launch, it is easier than ever to work comfortably from home as well as refresh living and dining spaces with our award-winning Knoll and Muuto designs."

Knoll + Muuto Work from Home ready-to-ship products that ship in 1-3 days include designs created with a roster of international talent.

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients to create inspired modern interiors.

