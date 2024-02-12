Brinks Home™ Appoints Mike Hackett as SVP Enterprise Business Development

Trusted home security company bolsters leadership with key hire to drive enterprise partnerships and innovation

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brinks Home™ , one of North America's leading home security and alarm monitoring companies, welcomes sales veteran Mike Hackett as its Senior Vice President of Enterprise Business Development. With a proven track record of driving growth and establishing successful partnerships throughout his more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience, Hackett is set to play a pivotal role in advancing Brinks Home's strategic initiatives.

In his new role, Hackett will oversee the overall strategic direction of Brinks Home's business development and enterprise partnerships efforts. "We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our team," said William Niles, CEO of Brinks Home. "Mike's extensive experience and profound understanding of product and sales, coupled with his connections in the industry, align seamlessly with our vision for our brand, growth, and innovation. We are confident that his strategic insights will play a crucial role in driving our enterprise partnerships to new heights and further solidifying our position in the market."

Hackett has led and advanced the capabilities of large organizations in the security, technology, e-commerce, and manufacturing industries. Before joining Brinks Home, Hackett was Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Johnson Controls. He also co-founded Silicon Valley-based security and smart home manufacturer Qolsys and held a Vice President of Sales and Marketing role throughout his tenure. Earlier in his career, Hackett spent 10 years in multiple positions at eBay, focusing on business development and growth through key partnerships. Hackett holds a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from San Jose State University.

"I'm excited to join the Brinks Home team, leveraging the strength of the brand to develop enterprise partnerships in adjacent industries such as energy management, insurance, residential construction, and telecommunications. As consumer demand for smart homes moves from early adopters to mass market, Brinks Home is uniquely positioned to deliver next-generation smart home solutions, a trusted brand and a national footprint," added Hackett.

Brinks Home is committed to enhancing its capabilities and pioneering innovative solutions in the realm of smart home security. Investing in business development reinforces our mission of empowering individuals with cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive security measures, ensuring that Brinks Home remains a trusted partner in protecting homes and loved ones across the nation.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

