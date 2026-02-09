Brinks Home™ Launches BHX™ Summer Sales Program, Welcoming Four Industry Veterans to Lead Next Phase of Growth

To lead and scale the program, Brinks Home is welcoming four accomplished sales leaders—Brad Allphin, Benji Fielding, Daniel Moser, and Sean Williams—who collectively bring decades of experience and leadership in the security and home automation sales industry. The group will oversee recruiting, training, and performance for the program, while helping shape the culture and growth of the BHX sales platform.

"What excites us most about partnering with Brinks Home is that the work actually leads to something real," the group said in a joint statement. "We've spent years knocking doors, taking risks, and betting on ourselves. With Brinks Home, it's not just a good summer or a quick check—it's a platform where hard work turns into a future you can stand behind, backed by a name families already know and trust."

The BHX Summer Sales Program is designed to give sales professionals the confidence to represent a trusted brand, backed by systems, technology, and service they can stand behind at the door. At the core of the program is the BHX mobile app, a modern, easy-to-use platform that streamlines recruiting, onboarding, training, performance tracking, and communication. By streamlining the day-to-day sales experience, BHX enables representatives to focus on what matters most: performance, growth, and earnings.

"At this stage in our careers, we want to build something scalable," the leaders added. "BHX brings together the right brand, technology, and backing to help sales professionals grow faster and smarter under the Brinks Home name. We're building a culture that gives reps and teams the confidence to sell smarter, recruit faster, and earn more—supported by a truly competitive pay structure and technology that makes success more achievable from day one."

William Niles, Chief Executive Officer of Brinks Home, said the program reflects the company's long-term commitment to innovation and opportunity creation within its sales channels.

"The BHX Summer Sales Program is about opening doors—for young professionals, experienced sales leaders, and anyone looking to build a business under a nationally recognized brand," said Niles. "Brad, Benji, Daniel, and Sean bring the experience, energy, and leadership needed to build something special. We're proud to support them as they help shape the future of sales at Brinks Home."

The BHX Summer Sales Program is expected to generate both sales and technician opportunities, serving as not only a seasonal entry point, but also a pathway to year-round leadership roles.

Sales professionals interested in learning more or applying to the program can visit BHXBuilt.com.

To learn more about Brinks Home and the BHX platform, visit BrinksHome.com or BHXBuilt.com.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest smart home security companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides best-in-class protection to over 1 million people through smart home security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals and an award-winning Alarm Response Center. The company has one of North America's largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents—providing products and support to customers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico—as well as professionally installed products and 24/7 monitoring.

Media Contact

Bolt Public Relations

504-909-9985

[email protected]

SOURCE Brinks Home