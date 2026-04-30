Bristow Group Declares Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL, the "Company"), the global leader in innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, today declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Our aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems and ad hoc helicopter services. Our business is comprised of three operating segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services and Other Services. Our offshore energy customers charter our helicopters primarily to transport personnel to, from and between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. Our government customers primarily outsource SAR activities, whereby we operate specialized helicopters and provide highly trained personnel. Our other services include fixed-wing transportation services through a regional airline in Australia and dry-leasing aircraft to third-party operators in support of other industries and geographic markets.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Ireland, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com .

Investors

Bristow Group Inc.

Jennifer Whalen

+1 713.369.4636

[email protected]

SOURCE Bristow Group