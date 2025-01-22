Britannica Empowers Districts Working with Newcomers and Multilingual Learners

Innovative Solutions Address Growing MLL Challenges in Schools Nationwide

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With U.S. schools welcoming an increasing number of students in the U.S. who speak English as a second language and may require tailored English instruction and social support, Britannica® Education is stepping up to the challenge. The company has unveiled a suite of new features, services and products across its K-12 product line designed to equip teachers with the tools they need to empower multilingual learners (MLLs) and student newcomers.

Students in the U.S. who speak English as a second language often face significant hurdles in succeeding academically, and schools are working to overcome resource gaps, limited teacher training and a lack of preparedness to meet their unique needs.

"It's something of a perfect-storm," said Lori Lynch, vice president of professional development with Britannica Education. "Schools face a lack of tools for diverse languages, a need for differentiated support across language levels, limited professional development resources, and insufficient preparation to meet the social needs of a growing population of newcomer students."

With these challenges in mind, Britannica Education has introduced a number of new products, including Hello Britannica , which enables teachers to enhance English language learning with:

Interactive Real-World Practice: Engaging activities grounded in everyday experiences to make English learning practical and relatable.

Structured Learning Pathways: High-quality exercises that build deep understanding and proficiency in English.

Extended Learning Tools: Resources to continue learning beyond the classroom.

Educator Empowerment: Tools and strategies designed for teachers of all experience levels.

Britannica Education is committed to supporting newcomer students and the educators who serve them. Chief product officer and former educator Joan Jacobsen emphasized, "Our focus is on providing robust learning materials and purposeful teacher training to address the unique challenges faced by English learners and their teachers."

Hello Britannica, along with flagship platforms like Britannica School and Expedition: Learn! , includes features designed to meet the needs of multilingual learners. For example, the English/Spanish toggle in Britannica School Early Elementary enables young bilingual students to switch seamlessly between languages, aiding comprehension and exposure to English.

To further support educators, Britannica's Professional Learning programs offer interactive sessions and coaching tailored to digital solutions and classroom strategies, including those specific to newcomers and multilingual learners.

"This is one of the biggest challenges in preK-12 education today," said Lynch. "We must meet it head-on—failure is not an option."

About Britannica Education

Backed by a history of more than 250-years, Britannica Education, a part of the Britannica Group, has become a global leader in digital educational technology and content. We partner with educators, school districts, libraries, ministries, and media companies worldwide to inspire student curiosity and provide trusted, comprehensive resources to meet evolving teaching and learning needs. Discover Britannica Education's innovative digital solutions and professional learning services at britannicaeducation.com.

