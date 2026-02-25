Britebound Awards $13.3 million in Philanthropic Grants to Youth-Serving Nonprofits and Pooled Ventures Committed to Helping America's Youth Build Successful Careers and Brighter Futures

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britebound ™, formerly American Student Assistance® (ASA), a national nonprofit changing the way young people learn about careers and navigate to post-high school success, today announced that the organization has awarded $13.3 million to mission-aligned nonprofits serving middle and high schoolers across the country. This new cohort includes co-investment opportunities with other funders including The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Hopelab, The Raikes Foundation, Spring Point Partners, and The Stuart Foundation.

Overall, the grants will significantly scale access to opportunities to improve career readiness outcomes for learners. The new cohort of grantees joins Britebound's broader community of current and past grant recipients, which now includes more than 100 organizations across 49 states and Puerto Rico. Grantees represent sectors including animation design, arts, construction, health, creative industries, technology, education, entrepreneurship, gaming, green jobs, and STEM.

"Our research shows that one in four teens have no plans to continue formal education or training upon graduation. Together, with our growing community of mission-aligned nonprofits, we are working to ensure that every young person can confidently find their why and find their way through informed decision-making about what comes next after high school. Doing so will ultimately set every young person on a path to career success and a brighter future," said Julie Lammers, President and CEO, Britebound.

Collectively, these grantees are working to expand access to high-quality career-connected learning, strengthen the systems that support it, and ensure that all young people — especially those historically underserved — can explore pathways, build durable skills, and confidently navigate toward postsecondary education and meaningful careers.

The grantees include:

Advance CTE

The National Center for Learning Disabilities

TNTP

The University Innovation Alliance

Wyoming Heritage Foundation

The Alliance for Learning Innovation (ALI)

UnidosUS

ISTE+ASCD

Uncharted Learning

ConPRmetidos

PHILLIPS

TERC

Indigitize

In addition to direct grants listed above, Britebound also renewed and expanded participation in various co-investment opportunities with other funders including:

The Pathways and Workforce Funder Collaborative

The Carnegie Foundation

The Pathways Impact Fund

The Catalyst Exchange (formerly Catalyst:Ed)

Funders for Adolescent Science Translation (FAST )

About Britebound

Britebound, formerly American Student Assistance (ASA), is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way young people learn about careers and navigate to postsecondary education and career success through access to career readiness information, resources, and experiences for all. Britebound helps middle and high school students to know themselves, their strengths, and their interests to understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. Britebound fulfills its mission by providing free, digital experiences including Futurescape® and Future Network directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. Britebound aims to foster a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about Britebound, visit www.britebound.org .

SOURCE Britebound