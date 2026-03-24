BRITEBOUND SPINS OUT TEENVOICE AND LAUNCHES AS INDEPENDENT PUBLIC BENEFIT CORPORATION

NAMES JOEL IDELSON AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BOSTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britebound™, the national nonprofit whose mission is to inspire young people to explore their passions, experiment with careers, and navigate a path to a meaningful, rewarding future, announced today the launch of TeenVoice.

A public benefit corporation focused on Gen Z and Gen Alpha insights, TeenVoice was created within Britebound to bridge the gap between teens and decision-makers who shape their world — transforming teen perspectives into actionable intelligence that helps leaders build a future aligned with the priorities of the next generation.

"TeenVoice's evolution reflects its tremendous growth and market need," said Julie Lammers, president and CEO at Britebound. "We're proud to have incubated TeenVoice and excited to support its trajectory as an independent organization under Joel Idelson's leadership."

Idelson is a veteran executive operating at the nexus of marketing, media, data, and technology. Throughout his career, he has focused on translating behavioral insights and analytics into scalable growth strategies for modern organizations.

"I am excited to lead TeenVoice alongside an incredibly talented team already adept at understanding emerging generations," said Idelson. "There's a huge opportunity at the intersection of behavioral insight, machine learning, and AI. By combining human intelligence with advanced analytics, we have the potential to anticipate cultural shifts and rethink how to develop products, services, and content for the next generation."

TeenVoice will continue to blend rigorous research, advanced analytics, and deep cultural immersion to deliver insights that help organizations anticipate change and build meaningful relationships with the next generation.

About TeenVoice

TeenVoice is a next-generation insights platform for youth culture, helping organizations understand the attitudes, behaviors, influence, and emerging signals shaping Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Through a blend of rigorous research, advanced analytics, and deep cultural fluency, TeenVoice equips brands, agencies, and decision-makers with the insight needed to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. TeenVoice exists to help organizations not only understand the next generation, but keep pace with where culture is moving next.

About Britebound

Britebound, formerly American Student Assistance (ASA), is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way young people learn about careers and navigate to postsecondary education and career success through access to career readiness information, resources, and experiences for all. Britebound helps middle and high school students to know themselves—their strengths and their interests—and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. Britebound fulfills its mission by providing free, digital experiences including Futurescape® and Future Network directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. Britebound fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about Britebound, visit www.britebound.org.

SOURCE Britebound