BriteBrush™ by WowWee Revolutionizes Oral Care for Kids

Instilling good oral care habits in children at a young age is an ongoing pain point for parents that no app, timer, or trendy license alone has yet to ease. Having recognized the need for an interactive, smart, and fun brush that can make parents' lives easier and their kids' teeth cleaner and brighter, WowWee teamed up with the leading product designers behind ToothTunes™, the hit musical toothbrush, to carve out a new category in oral care.

BriteBrush is a revolutionary toothbrush that uses songs, games and live coaching to encourage proper brushing in accordance with the Modified Bass Technique, a method that is widely endorsed by dentists. With BriteBrush, kids won't get lost in complicated add-ons, but will reap all the necessary benefits that come to life with this toothbrush's engaging audio, games, and rewards. For the first time, kids will be truly excited to brush their teeth and will have fun while learning proper brushing. The brush also uses proprietary, smart sensor technology and a vibrating handle that encourages total mouth coverage and side-change recognition - and is even equipped with a Parent Check Light to provide peace of mind that children are brushing correctly.

BriteBrush is now available at Target and coming soon to Walmart and Amazon, with two models tailored towards children at every phase of their brushing journey. BriteBrush™ GameBrush™ [Ages 5+] is packed with seven fun games including a practice mode, space attack, soccer pinball, dance star, punch master, race car rally, and rockstar jam! BriteBrush™ Pinkfong Baby Shark [Ages 3+, with parental assistance] transports children to the ocean with cool bubble popping adventures, treasure hunts, and their favorite Baby Shark song! Each model is available at an MSRP between $19.99 and $24.99, and comes with two soft brush heads that are gentle on teeth and gums.

For additional information about BriteBrush, please visit www.BriteBrush.com .

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a 30-year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company is nominated for multiple TOTYs in 2020 for its Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control and their exciting collectible line of charm bracelets, Lucky Fortune™. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/ .

