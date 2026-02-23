BriteCap Financial Announces Successful Completion of SOC 2 Type II Examination

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a technology-enabled small business funding platform, today announced that it successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II examination in the fourth quarter of 2025, reinforcing the company's commitment to enterprise-grade data security, privacy protection, and operational discipline.

The independent audit, conducted in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of BriteCap's internal controls over an extended observation period.

BriteCap Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Exam BriteCap: Smarter, Faster Funding for Small Business

SOC 2 Type II certification assesses not only the design of controls, but also their performance over time. For bank partners, brokers, and strategic ecosystem participants that rely on secure data exchange and responsible handling of sensitive customer information, the certification provides independent validation of BriteCap's security framework.

"Security and operational discipline are foundational to how we scale," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "Our bank partners, brokers, and customers entrust us with highly sensitive information. Achieving SOC 2 Type II certification reflects our commitment to protecting that trust and operating at an institutional standard."

BriteCap's security framework includes formalized governance policies and procedures governing access management, encryption standards, infrastructure monitoring, change management, incident response, vendor oversight, and data retention controls. The platform incorporates layered safeguards designed to protect personally identifiable information (PII), restrict unauthorized access, and mitigate operational risk across both direct and partner-driven channels.

"SOC 2 Type II is the result of deliberate system architecture and disciplined execution," said David Chiu, Chief Technology Officer of BriteCap Financial. "Our infrastructure is built on secure-by-design principles, including strong authentication protocols, encryption at rest and in transit, role-based access controls, and continuous monitoring across critical systems. The examination validates that these controls operate effectively in a live production environment."

In addition to infrastructure-level protections, BriteCap has implemented safeguards designed to protect partner and borrower data integrity, including strict permissions management, internal audit processes, and controls intended to prevent unauthorized data exposure or misuse within its ecosystem.

"Compliance is not a one-time milestone—it is an operating expectation," said Molly Coleman, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel of BriteCap Financial. "The completion of our SOC 2 Type II examination reflects embedded governance, oversight, and risk management processes that are integrated into daily operations. It provides independent assurance to our partners that data protection and regulatory discipline are core institutional priorities."

As BriteCap continues to expand platform capabilities and deepen integrations with strategic partners, the company remains focused on maintaining strong internal controls, disciplined growth, and a secure operating environment aligned with the expectations of regulated financial institutions.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business funding platform delivering fast, flexible capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company supports small businesses nationwide through direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed and simplicity. BriteCap's product suite includes BriteLine, a revolving line of credit designed to give business owners on-demand access to capital. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

Media Contacts:

For BriteCap:

Evan Day

Vice President of Marketing

BriteCap Financial, www.BriteCap.com

[email protected]

1.866.623.4900

For NMEF:

Blair Dawson

SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

NMEF, www.nmef.com

[email protected]

SOURCE BriteCap Financial