BriteCap Financial Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Originations

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteCap Financial, a technology-enabled small business funding platform, today announced that it surpassed $1 billion in total originations since inception, crossing the milestone in December 2025.

The milestone follows a record-setting year for the company. In 2025, BriteCap grew total originations by 55% year-over-year, marking the strongest origination performance in its history and reinforcing the company's accelerating momentum entering 2026.

"This milestone is meaningful not because of the number itself, but because of what it represents," said Richard Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of BriteCap Financial. "Crossing $1 billion in originations while delivering 55% growth in a single year is the result of disciplined execution, strong partnerships, and a relentless focus on delivering real value to small business owners."

BriteCap's growth was supported by continued investment in underwriting intelligence, partner enablement, and data-driven technology designed to improve decision accuracy, processing speed, and transparency across the funding lifecycle. Throughout 2025, the company further strengthened its credit discipline, simplified decision and operational workflows, and expanded technical and operational support for a growing base of strategic partners, positioning the platform for continued growth in 2026.

"We've built a platform designed to scale responsibly, and we're looking forward to announcing some exciting innovations coming in 2026," Henderson added.

About BriteCap Financial

BriteCap Financial is a technology-enabled small business funding platform delivering fast, flexible capital through modern credit decisioning and a streamlined digital experience. The company supports small businesses nationwide through direct and partner-driven channels, combining disciplined risk management with speed and simplicity. BriteCap's product suite includes BriteLine, a revolving line of credit designed to give business owners on-demand access to capital. Learn more at www.BriteCap.com. BriteCap is majority-owned by a holding company affiliate of NMEF.

About NMEF

NMEF is a national premier lender who works directly with third-party referral (TPR) sources to finance "mid-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $15,000 to 3,000,000 and up to $5,000,000 for investment grade opportunities. The company accepts A – C credit qualities and finances transactions for many asset categories including but not limited to medical, construction, franchise, technology, vocational, manufacturing, renovation, janitorial, and material handling equipment. NMEF is majority owned by an affiliate of InterVest Capital Partners. The company's headquarters are in Norwalk, CT, with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Voorhees, NJ, and Murray, UT. For more information, visit www.nmef.com.

