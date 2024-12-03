British Airways expands its fully funded $2m Engineering Cadet Scheme to New York

Twelve students with ambitions to become aviation Engineers can now make that dream a reality through a fully funded cadet scheme with British Airways – the first international airline to fund such a scheme in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways has opened applications for its pioneering Engineering Cadet Scheme in partnership with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) in New York, shaping a new generation of American aviation engineers.

British Airways expands its Engineering Cadet Scheme to New York.

The scheme, which is a first-of-its kind initiative for an international airline in the United States, began with the successful recruitment of six new cadets in Chicago last month. Now recruiting in New York, the program is open to all students from AIM campuses, and offers another six aspiring American aircraft technicians tuition sponsorship and a direct pathway to a career with British Airways upon completion.

Cadets are selected following two years of immersive technical training at AIM, gaining foundational knowledge in aircraft maintenance. They begin their time at British Airways with intensive onboarding training at its world class London Heathrow base, covering core areas such as safety, quality, and company operations. This experience sets the stage for a three-year on-the-job training phase with the airline, during which cadets will gain practical, hands-on experience while working towards their CRS (Certificate of Release to Service privileges).

During their training, the cadets will shadow some of the 153 highly skilled engineers employed by the airline across the U.S. When fully qualified, the newest recruits will service and maintain the multiple British Airways aircraft that land in New York's JFK and Newark Airport each day, as well as providing support to British Airways' partner airlines.

"We are delighted to launch our Engineering Cadet Scheme in the U.S. and nurture talented AIM students as they step into careers with British Airways," said British Airways Chief Technical Officer, Andy Best. "As we have seen through our exceptional Engineering apprentice scheme in the UK, investing in future technicians is vital, and this program will aid in building a pipeline of future engineers in bases across America. We look forward to providing cadets with the skills and expertise to help keep our aircraft flying safely across the globe."

British Airways Area Maintenance Manager, Mitch Gadsby, added: "We've been building this program for the past two years, and finally seeing the results of our efforts in our first cohort of enthusiastic and talented cadets is truly gratifying. I sincerely hope this program enables future generations to have a career with British Airways as fulfilling as mine has been to date."

"This partnership bridges the critical gap between education and employment, offering AIM students unparalleled access to international training and career-building experiences with British Airways," said Doctor Ben Clark, Director of Business Development at AIM. "Together, we're opening doors to global aviation careers, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate on this initiative."

Newly recruited apprentice, Faith Rono, said: "As someone who has just graduated from Aviation Institute of Maintenance Chicago, I feel extremely grateful and honored to be a part of British Airways US cadet program. Everyone that I have met has gone above and beyond to make sure that me and my cohort is supported. There is no doubt in my mind that I am in the right place and that BA will provide me with the tools I need to grow and succeed."

Program Highlights:

Five-Year Pathway: The program offers a structured five-year journey, from AIM's two-year technical training to three years of on-the-job experience with British Airways, working towards their CRS (Certificate of Release to Service privileges).

The program offers a structured five-year journey, from AIM's two-year technical training to three years of on-the-job experience with British Airways, working towards their CRS (Certificate of Release to Service privileges). Comprehensive Benefits: Cadets will receive a range of benefits, including tuition reimbursement, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, a 401k plan with matching and travel benefits.

Cadets will receive a range of benefits, including tuition reimbursement, medical, dental, vision, paid time off, a plan with matching and travel benefits. Global Opportunities: Upon completing the program, graduates will have the opportunity to advance within British Airways, with potential for management and union roles.

Upon completing the program, graduates will have the opportunity to advance within British Airways, with potential for management and union roles. Eligibility Requirements: Students must complete the AIM A&P program with a minimum 2.8 GPA and meet academic progress standards, showcasing a strong passion for aviation engineering.

This cadet scheme represents British Airways' first international collaboration with a U.S.-based aviation training institution, demonstrating the airline's commitment to fostering and enhancing its skilled, American engineering team. Applications for the New York scheme are open to AIM students until December 20, 2024. The airline hopes to expand the scheme to other locations across the U.S. later next year.

British Airways has a long history of nurturing new talent through apprenticeships and graduate schemes, and recently opened applications for 270 graduate and apprenticeship positions, ranging from customer service to aircraft maintenance, in the UK.

The airline flies from 26 U.S. cities direct to London, and is proud to offer the most flights and most competitive schedule for customers traveling between New York and London compared to any other airline.

About British Airways

As the UK's national flag carrier, British Airways serves more than 190 destinations across more than 65 countries, including routes with its partnership airlines. The airline proudly offers customers flights to more destinations from London than any other carrier.

British Airways customers have access to one of the world's most extensive flight networks, both domestically and internationally, offering flights to and from central airports at convenient times. It operates out of four major London airports: London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London City and London Stansted, and serves up to 26 cities in the US alone.

About AIM

The Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is dedicated to providing the highest quality education to its students in the field of aircraft maintenance. With multiple campuses across the United States, AIM has built a reputation for preparing students to meet the needs of the aviation industry with a focus on practical, hands-on training and a curriculum designed to align with industry standards.

