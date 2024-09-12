British Airways set for a record-breaking summer of flights from North America to London

British Airways will operate more flights per week from North America to London in Summer 2025 than ever before

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- British Airways will operate a record number of flights between North America and London for Summer 2025, offering more than 400 direct flights per week during its busiest weeks.

The airline operates from 26 US cities non-stop to London, offering more flights across the pond than any other European carrier, and is the only European airline to offer a luxury First class cabin across the Atlantic to London. Its increased summer schedule includes the following additions to London Heathrow (LHR) per week, which are available to book now on ba.com:

Miami, Florida (MIA): An additional seven flights per week, bringing the total to 14 flights per week and becoming a twice-daily service year-round. The airline will also be opening a brand-new lounge in Miami in 2025, featuring its new lounge design concept

Austin, Texas (AUS): An extra six flights per week, bringing the total to 13 services per week. Having celebrated 10 years of flying from Austin to London earlier this year, the expansion offers even more flexibility for both business and leisure travelers between these vibrant cities

Las Vegas, Nevada (LAS): An extra three flights per week during peak months, bringing the weekly total to 10

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PIT): The popular route will increase from six to seven flights per week, becoming a daily service for the first time since the route was introduced

Washington DC (IAD): An increase of 7 flights per week, bringing the total to 21 flights per week

Vancouver (YVR): An increase of up to 7 flights per week to London Heathrow, bringing the total to 14 flights per week during peak summer. Coupled with the airline's daily flight to London Gatwick, customers in Vancouver can choose from three flights per day to London from June to September

Neil Chernoff, British Airways' Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, commented on the upcoming changes: "We continue to grow our network and these additional services across the US reflect the growing demand for travel to and from London. We are committed to providing our customers with greater choice and convenience, and we are excited to offer more opportunities for them to experience our world-class service."

In the last decade, British Airways has launched six new routes from cities across the US including Austin in 2014, New Orleans in 2016, Nashville in 2018, Pittsburgh in 2019, Portland, Oregon, in 2022, and most recently Cincinnati in 2023.

By booking with British Airways, customers can enjoy a family of flexible fares, price points and cabins to suit their needs. The airline offers a unique and original British Airways service, including luxury wines and restaurant-style fine dining in its premium cabins, and complimentary food and drinks on all long-haul flights.

Additional global route network updates

Elsewhere on British Airways' global route network, a third daily flight from London to Delhi (DEL) has also been added, bringing the total number of flights to India up to 63 per week across five destinations. Flights from Cancun (CUN) to London Gatwick (LGW) will also grow from six per week to seven, becoming a daily service next summer, and a second daily flight has been added from Heathrow to Florence (FLR).

New services to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Jeddah (JED), both launching in November 2024, will continue into the summer 2025 season, along with frequency growth in Riyadh (RUH).

For the Winter 2024 season, the airline's direct route from London Gatwick to Bangkok (BKK) will return on 28 October 2024, operating three times per week to the Thai capital. The service will increase to up to five times per week between January and March 2025.

Customers flying on British Airways-operated flights to Doha (DOH) are now being offered the option to travel in the airline's First cabin, with one of the twice-daily flights from Heathrow being operated on a Boeing 787-10 aircraft.

British Airways is currently on sale. For more information and to book flights, visit ba.com.

About British Airways' flight network

As the UK's national flag carrier, British Airways serves more than 190 destinations across more than 65 countries, including routes with its partnership airlines. The airline proudly offers customers flights to more destination from London than any other carrier.

British Airways customers have access to one of the world's most extensive flight networks, both domestically and internationally, offering flights to and from central airports at convenient times. It operates out of four major London airports: London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London City and London Stansted, and serves up to 26 cities in the US alone.

