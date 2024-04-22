British Caribbean Bank selects Finastra to transform its core technology

With Finastra Essence, the bank is well-positioned to deliver an enhanced customer experience, stay ahead of the competition, and address regulatory changes

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, announces that British Caribbean Bank Limited (BCB), a Turks and Caicos-based financial institution offering international bank accounts and customized loan options, has selected Finastra Essence, deployed on Microsoft Azure cloud, to modernize its core and transform its back-office operations. The move enables increased readiness for regulatory changes and positions the bank for continued growth.

BCB's selection of Essence provides the bank with the modern capabilities, open APIs, and cloud functionality needed to better compete in the market and simplify payment regulatory changes in Turks and Caicos. The core solution's agile, cloud-based technology, combined with Finastra's broad and deep banking functionality, makes it simple and streamlined for BCB to adapt quickly and efficiently, while also enabling increased connectivity to third-party partners for an enhanced customer experience.

"To transform our core and enhance our operations, we needed an innovative partner to provide the expertise and tech stack required to complete our modernization journey," said Marcus Samuel, Managing Director at British Caribbean Bank Limited. "Finastra Essence helps us go above and beyond by positioning our team to deliver both an enhanced customer experience and innovative products, all while being agile and quick to market as we grow."

The move delivers new efficiencies for BCB. By modernizing its core, the bank can now benefit from a simplified back-office, reducing costs and increasing productivity for its team.

Essence, a cloud-first, next-generation banking solution that combines sophisticated functionality and advanced technology to increase enterprise agility, is seeing increased presence in the Caribbean. Its deep retail and commercial banking functionality enable financial institutions around the world to quickly adapt to local needs while rapidly deploying market-leading products and services.

"Finastra is pleased to see Essence growing in the Caribbean and across the Americas, as more financial institutions are seeking core solutions that support digital transformation through increased agility, the cloud, and connectivity to the financial ecosystem," said Siobhan Byron, EVP, Universal Banking at Finastra. "Our continued and enhanced partnership with BCB and its affiliates provides the bank with the resources and support it needs to grow, thrive, and adapt to an ever-evolving financial services landscape."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

North American headquarters

744 Primera Boulevard

Suite 2000

Lake Mary, FL 32746

United States

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1916021/FINASTRA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Finastra