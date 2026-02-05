Britive and Cisco Duo Partner to Deliver Continuous Zero Trust: Bridging the Gap Between Authentication and Runtime Privilege

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Britive, the pioneer in next gen cloud-native Privileged Access Management (PAM) and agentic AI identity security, today announced its strategic integration with Cisco Duo. This partnership extends the Zero Trust framework from authentication through runtime authorization and enforcement across multi-cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

As organizations grapple with the identity sprawl of human, non-human, and agentic AI actors, the integration of Duo's world-class authentication with Britive's Zero Standing Privilege (ZSP) enforcement creates a seamless identity security control plane. Duo verifies users and devices at the point of access. Britive governs privilege after login through time-bound, task-scoped, and intent-driven access that is continuously evaluated and automatically revoked. Together, Duo and Britive provide a unified and adaptive identity security framework that helps reduce risk from over-privileged access, long-lived credentials, and unmanaged human, non-human, and agentic identities.

"Cisco Duo handles identity assurance at the front door," said Art Poghosyan, CEO of Britive. "Britive adds the runtime authorization and least-privilege enforcement required to control privilege after login across human and agentic AI identities. Together, we help enterprises operationalize Zero Standing Privilege as a foundation for innovation, not a bottleneck to access."

Art continued, "The Duo integration is an exciting first step in our shared vision to architect identity-related risks out of the modern enterprise. Over time, we plan to expand this identity-driven, runtime enforcement approach across Cisco's broader security portfolio—from secure edge access, network and workload controls for distributed enforcement, and to Splunk for SOC-grade visibility and auditable trust events."

Securing Agentic AI and Non-Human Identities

The collaboration extends Zero Trust to agentic AI and standard non-human identity workflows where autonomous tools can touch sensitive data, pipelines, and production infrastructure. Cisco Duo provides strong authentication and adaptive access controls at the point of entry. Britive adds runtime enforcement through adaptive authorization, ephemeral access, and audit-ready decision trails, so every automated action is governed at the moment of execution. For example, Cisco Duo and Britive both integrate with AWS Bedrock AgentCore Identity, and together they deliver end-to-end protection with world-class authentication and runtime authorization to secure agentic workflows from identity to execution.

Zero Trust from Authentication to Runtime Privilege Authorization for All Identities

Duo and Britive work together to reduce access risk with:

Identity Assurance : Cisco Duo authenticates users and verifies device posture using risk-based access decisions and phishing-resistant MFA.

: Cisco Duo authenticates users and verifies device posture using risk-based access decisions and phishing-resistant MFA. Dynamic Enforcement: Britive complements Duo by enforcing least privilege at runtime, granting policy-based, fine-grained, ephemeral access without standing credentials across AWS, Azure, GCP, SaaS applications, and on-prem systems.

Britive complements Duo by enforcing least privilege at runtime, granting policy-based, fine-grained, ephemeral access without standing credentials across AWS, Azure, GCP, SaaS applications, and on-prem systems. Closing the Incident Gap : this integration connects identity assurance directly to execution-time access, where most identity-based attacks materialize - 60% of the Cisco Talos Incident Response cases in 2024 were identity-based incidents.

: this integration connects identity assurance directly to execution-time access, where most identity-based attacks materialize - 60% of the Cisco Talos Incident Response cases in 2024 were identity-based incidents. Common Policy Framework & Shared Context: SCIM-based integration between Duo and Britive keeps user, group, and role context in sync and allows Britive to apply that context through its Common Policy Framework so privileges are granted only when needed, limited to the task, and removed automatically when the task completes or risk changes. This creates consistent policy outcomes across cloud, SaaS, data systems, and hybrid environments.

You can explore the technical implementation via the Duo documentation or view the integration details on the Duo App Ecosystem .

About Britive

Britive delivers foundational identity security infrastructure for today's cloud and AI-powered enterprise. As the pioneer of cloud-native privileged access based on the Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) model, Britive helps organizations tame identity sprawl—spanning human users, machine identities, and autonomous agents—while eliminating excessive privilege and improving governance at scale. With a patented dynamic platform, Britive enables Fortune 500 companies across regulated industries to reduce risk, enforce least-privilege access, and accelerate innovation across cloud, SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem environments. In an era where autonomous technologies redefine enterprise perimeters, Britive delivers the runtime security and insights necessary to build a secure future.

