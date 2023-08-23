Brittain Resorts & Hotels Awarded Top Honor at Revinate's 2023 Navigate Conference: Leading the Industry in Revenue Generation and Guest Interaction

News provided by

Brittain Resorts & Hotels

23 Aug, 2023, 13:39 ET

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittain Resorts & Hotels has proudly received the prestigious Rockstar Award at Revinate's 2023 Navigate Conference. The accolade recognizes hospitality organizations that have displayed exceptional innovation, creativity, and results-driven strategies in maximizing revenue and enhancing guest experiences through Revinate's suite of innovative solutions.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels' dedicated pursuit of modern and strategic applications of Revinate's product suite has positioned the company as an industry leader in optimizing revenue and guest interactions. Through the concerted efforts of its dedicated teams, Brittain Resorts & Hotels has demonstrated a remarkable ability to synergize multiple platforms, leveraging each solution to its fullest potential, including the annual deployment of over 30 million emails and handling of over one million calls.

"Revinate's comprehensive suite of products has been an absolute game-changer for running our hospitality call center," said Kristine McBride, Director of Reservations at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "The integrated solutions and data-driven insights have enabled us to deliver exceptional guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and maximize our efficiency in ways we never thought possible."

The partnership with Revinate has empowered Brittain Resorts & Hotels to personalize guest communication, and optimize revenue streams, setting new benchmarks for revenue generation. This seamless integration of Marketing, Reservation Sales, and IVY has resulted in unparalleled revenue growth to over $200M in 2022.

"We are honored to receive Revinate's Rockstar Award for our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in guest experiences," said Carlie Fletcher, Director of Marketing at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional guest interactions and driving revenue growth through the smart utilization of cutting-edge technology."

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of their team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve in providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 20+ hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit BrittainResorts.com.

Media Contact: 
Patrick Norton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, (843) 282-7359, [email protected]

SOURCE Brittain Resorts & Hotels

Also from this source

Brittain Resorts & Hotels Named One of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina

Brittain Resorts and Hotels Experiences More Growth in 2022 - Adds Four Oceanfront Resorts and Two Vacation Rental Companies to its Portfolio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.