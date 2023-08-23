Brittain Resorts & Hotels Awarded Top Honor at Revinate's 2023 Navigate Conference: Leading the Industry in Revenue Generation and Guest Interaction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittain Resorts & Hotels has proudly received the prestigious Rockstar Award at Revinate's 2023 Navigate Conference. The accolade recognizes hospitality organizations that have displayed exceptional innovation, creativity, and results-driven strategies in maximizing revenue and enhancing guest experiences through Revinate's suite of innovative solutions.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels' dedicated pursuit of modern and strategic applications of Revinate's product suite has positioned the company as an industry leader in optimizing revenue and guest interactions. Through the concerted efforts of its dedicated teams, Brittain Resorts & Hotels has demonstrated a remarkable ability to synergize multiple platforms, leveraging each solution to its fullest potential, including the annual deployment of over 30 million emails and handling of over one million calls.

"Revinate's comprehensive suite of products has been an absolute game-changer for running our hospitality call center," said Kristine McBride, Director of Reservations at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "The integrated solutions and data-driven insights have enabled us to deliver exceptional guest satisfaction, streamline operations, and maximize our efficiency in ways we never thought possible."

The partnership with Revinate has empowered Brittain Resorts & Hotels to personalize guest communication, and optimize revenue streams, setting new benchmarks for revenue generation. This seamless integration of Marketing, Reservation Sales, and IVY has resulted in unparalleled revenue growth to over $200M in 2022.

"We are honored to receive Revinate's Rockstar Award for our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in guest experiences," said Carlie Fletcher, Director of Marketing at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional guest interactions and driving revenue growth through the smart utilization of cutting-edge technology."

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of their team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve in providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 20+ hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit BrittainResorts.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Norton, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, (843) 282-7359, [email protected]

SOURCE Brittain Resorts & Hotels