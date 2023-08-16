Brittain Resorts & Hotels Named One of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brittain Resorts & Hotels is thrilled to announce its recent recognition as the only hospitality management company named one of the "Best Places to Work in South Carolina for 2023." This prestigious award highlights the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive and enriching work environment for its team members.

The Best Places to Work in South Carolina award is a testament to Brittain Resorts & Hotels' dedication to creating a workplace that prioritizes team member well-being, professional growth, and a strong sense of community. With a deep understanding that happy team members lead to exceptional guest experiences, the company has consistently invested in initiatives that promote a healthy work-life balance, open communication, and a culture of inclusivity.

"We are extremely proud to receive this esteemed award, which underscores our ongoing efforts to provide our team members with a fulfilling and supportive work environment," said Melissa Bilka, Vice President of Team Member Services at Brittain Resorts & Hotels. "Our team members are the heart and soul of our company, and we are deeply committed to fostering a workplace where they can thrive both personally and professionally."

Brittain Resorts & Hotels' dedication to associate development is exemplified through its comprehensive training programs, mentorship opportunities, and career advancement pathways. The company believes in recognizing and celebrating the unique talents and contributions of each team member, encouraging a collaborative and innovative atmosphere.

The award also reflects Brittain Resorts & Hotels' commitment to giving back to the local community through various charitable initiatives and volunteer programs. The company's core values of integrity, respect, and excellence extend beyond its guest services and into its relationships with employees and the broader community.

Brittain Resorts & Hotels (BRH) is a full-service hospitality management company providing multi-layered expertise in all disciplines of hotel and resort operations. Since 1943, BRH has been enriching the lives of their team members, guests, partners, and the communities they serve in providing exceptional guest experiences, a supportive work environment, and superior returns. With over 4,000 rooms, suites, and condos in the portfolio, the company currently operates 20+ hotels and resorts and 40+ restaurants & bars within the United States. For more information on Brittain Resorts & Hotels, visit BrittainResorts.com.

