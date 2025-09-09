Brittany Snow Finds Her Perfect Fit: Introducing Lovesac's Snugg, Always Fits. Forever New.

In the debut campaign, Snow showcases Snugg as more than just a couch — it's a design innovation built to last a lifetime. From premium custom comfort and adaptability to built-in storage that doubles as a secret hiding spot, the campaign brings to life Lovesac's ethos of Always Fits. Forever New. From first apartments to forever homes, Snugg is built to look and feel new year after year.

"I've always believed your home should feel like an extension of who you are — and that includes your couch," said Brittany Snow. "My Snugg is where I curl up, recharge, and yes — even hide when life gets too busy."

"Brittany captures exactly what we envisioned when creating Snugg," added Shawn Nelson, Lovesac Founder and CEO. "Snugg takes everything we've learned from our best-selling Sactionals and distills it into a sofa and couch line that's approachable, flexible, and true to Lovesac quality. It's a couch that evolves as life does — proof that you don't have to compromise between comfort, style, and longevity."

The Snugg Difference

Adaptable: Smart-sized product family that fits through any door and is right sized for any room

Smart-sized product family that fits through any door and is right sized for any room Customizable: Changeable Covers, arms, and mix-and-match layouts

Changeable Covers, arms, and mix-and-match layouts Durable & Washable: Premium fabrics built to last, with removable, machine-washable Covers

Premium fabrics built to last, with removable, machine-washable Covers Smart Storage: Hidden storage designed for essential stow ability (and the best secret hiding spot)

Hidden storage designed for essential stow ability (and the best secret hiding spot) Snugg Customizations: 3 Sizes – Sofa, Loveseat and Chair 3 Arm Styles – Swept, Tapered, and Square 12 Tailored to Fit, Washable Covers 2 Cushion Fill Options - Standard or Lovesoft Pricing Chair – Starts at $1450 Loveseat – Starts at $2050 Sofa – Starts at $2550



Snugg marks the next chapter in Lovesac's journey, delivering adaptable design that evolves with life and fits seamlessly into every home. Snugg is available online at www.lovesac.com/snugg and in Lovesac showrooms nationwide beginning September 9, 2025.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac™ Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called Snugg™. As a recipient of Repreve's 8th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award and Edison Awards' 38th Annual Best New Product Awards for Sustainable Consumer Products, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility and design patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, CITYSAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, ALWAYS FITS. FOREVER NEW and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

