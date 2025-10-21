Lovesac Expands Its PillowSac Chair Line with the New PillowSac Chair Jr. — Big Comfort, Now for Every Space

When Lovesac first introduced the original PillowSac Chair, it redefined what modern lounging could look and feel like — merging the sink-in softness of a Sac with the functional form of an accent chair. After countless requests for one that fits more spaces, Lovesac answered. PillowSac Chair Jr. delivers the same exceptional cloud-like comfort, premium materials, and design versatility — now thoughtfully scaled for smaller settings, from living rooms and apartments to bedrooms and reading nooks.

"The PillowSac Chair has become an icon for relaxation," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac founder and CEO. "PillowSac Chair Jr. proves that great design and ultimate comfort can live anywhere."

Like its full-size counterpart, the PillowSac Chair Jr. is fully customizable:

3 Frame Colorways: Blonde, Brown, and Black

A variety of washable, changeable Covers

2 Strap Colors Options: Tan and Black

3 Hardware Finishes: Gunmetal, Brass, Nickel

Simple, tool-free assembly

The new PillowSac Chair Jr. is available today starting at $1200 both online at Lovesac.com and at Lovesac showrooms nationwide.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, the Sactionals Reclining seat, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, the PillowSac™ Chair, an immersive surround sound home theater system called StealthTech, and an innovative sofa seating solution called Snugg™. As a recipient of Repreve's 8th Annual Champions of Sustainability Award and Edison Awards' 38th Annual Best New Product Awards for Sustainable Consumer Products, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility and design patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by a physical retail presence in the form of Lovesac branded showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. LOVESAC, CITYSAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, SACTIONALS, SAC, STEALTHTECH, and THE WORLD'S MOST COMFORTABLE SEAT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

