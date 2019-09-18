Britten Delivers Big League Brand Experiences

"America's most popular teams are looking to Britten because we understand fans are people first, not just a demographic," says Britten , Inc.'s founder, Paul Britten. "Leveraging technology and social media to reach fans has become a driving force in the sports industry. But we take fan experience to a higher, personal level with Instagram-worthy advertising and activations that are authentic, meaningful, and fun."

BRITTEN WITH THE ASSIST

With the fall sports season underway, you'll see Britten's work on fan's social media feeds and television. Partnering with businesses to engage customers and fans for over 30 years, Britten—a fine artist and former architect—earned a big and bold reputation in the banner and signage world. Two years ago, he took the plunge into Foam3D™ sculpting technology and BoxPop® custom shipping container fabrication, expanding his company's ability to deliver end-to-end creative branding and fan activation solutions others in the industry can't.

"Being based in Traverse City is actually an asset," says Britten. "It's a jewel of Midwest tourism that attracts big-city creative and manufacturing talent. This combined with our advanced fabrication and printing capabilities allows us to quickly take any customer concept from idea to installation all in-house. No middle man."

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS. RAISING BRANDS.

Global sports and entertainment agencies such as Octagon and Activate were impressed by Britten's architecture background and unique ability to sketch out concepts on the fly then bring those ideas to life. New York's I.M.G. (now Endeavor) brought college sports to the company. Britten also works direct with professional teams such as the Chicago Bears, Cubs, Detroit Lions, Tigers, Miami Dolphins, soccer's D.C. United, and more.

"We're making our mark, and the reason is simple," says Britten. "We design and deliver branding solutions that get our customers remembered. And we accomplish it through a fun, collaborative, and hassle-free process no one else in the industry can match."

Contact Information:

Bob Butz

231.346.8792

bbutz@britteninc.com

SOURCE Britten, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.britteninc.com

