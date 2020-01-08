Brixey & Meyer Capital Acquires Safe-Way Garage Doors

DAYTON, Ohio and CINCINNATI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer Capital ("BMC") announced today it has acquired Safe-Way Garage Doors ("Safe-Way" or the "Company"). Founded in 1950, Safe-Way is a leading manufacturer and distributor of residential, commercial, and industrial overhead garage doors. Safe-Way serves customers across the country from its manufacturing facility in Warsaw, Indiana and its distribution centers in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Nixa, Missouri.

"What we love about Safe-Way is their core value proposition of providing high quality, American-made garage doors to their dealers with lead times as short as a week," said David Brixey, CEO of Brixey & Meyer Capital, "The team at Safe-Way has done a tremendous job building processes to execute on this strategy. We are excited to further invest in the Company to provide resources to continue this high level of service to their existing customers as well as to new dealers across the country."

Safe-Way was acquired from The Ellis Company, an entrepreneurial investment group based on Fort Wayne, Indiana. Sonny Nemitz will continue to lead the Company's 60 employees at its Warsaw, Indiana plant.

The Company is the third acquisition of BMC's second fund, the BMC Growth Fund II. The BMC Growth Fund II is a $40.0 million fund launched in mid-2018 which invests in lower middle-market companies generating $1.0 to $4.0 million of cash flow. Brixey & Meyer Capital currently manages six different investments across a variety of industries and plans to add as many as five additional investments to Fund II over the next two years. For information about all of BMC's investments, click here.

About Brixey & Meyer Capital:





Brixey & Meyer Capital is a lower middle market private investment firm with offices in Dayton, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit Brixey & Meyer Capital's website at www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com. To stay informed on future updates, follow Brixey & Meyer Capital on LinkedIn here.

Contact:

Patrick Odell

513-407-9826

patrick.odell@brixeyandmeyercapital.com

SOURCE Brixey & Meyer Capital

Related Links

http://www.brixeyandmeyercapital.com

