BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

News provided by

Brixmor Property Group Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today that Angela M. Aman will step down as the Company's President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 19, 2024, in order to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer of Kilroy Realty Corporation. Upon Ms. Aman's departure, Steven Gallagher, the Company's Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer since 2017, will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer while the Company evaluates both internal and external candidates.

"Please join me in congratulating Angela as she assumes the CEO role at Kilroy. Angela has been a trusted and valuable partner as we transformed the Company and built a best-in-class platform. She leaves us well positioned to continue to drive growth and I'm grateful for her significant, lasting contributions. I wish her every success in her new role," commented James Taylor, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very fortunate to have Steve, an incredibly talented leader and financial professional, to assume the interim role."

ABOUT BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

Brixmor announces material information to its investors in SEC filings and press releases and on public conference calls, webcasts and the "Investors" page of its website at https://www.brixmor.com. The Company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information Brixmor posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, Brixmor encourages investors and others interested in the Company to review the information that it posts on its website and on its social media channels.

SOURCE Brixmor Property Group Inc.

Also from this source

S&P UPGRADES BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP CREDIT RATING TO 'BBB'

S&P UPGRADES BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP CREDIT RATING TO 'BBB'

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") raised its issuer credit ratings ...
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) ("Brixmor" or the "Company") announced today its operating results for the three and nine months ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.