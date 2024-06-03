OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIXTON today announced the appointment of Brian White, an industry veteran, to SVP US Wholesale. Most recently, Brian served as the SVP of Global Sales for Herschel Supply after serving as the VP of Sales for Nixon and managing his own agency, including brands like Ride, Hurley, Globe, and DaKine. Brian brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success working in action sports and fashion retail.

BRIXTON appoints Brian White, Industry Veteran, as SVP of US Wholesale.

CEO Seth Ellison shares, "We were fortunate to interview a range of leading Sales experts, and in Brian, we clearly found a leader with great relationships who understands our industry, customers, and brand DNA. He understands that growth happens automatically when partnering with the right customers to inspire consumers. I expect Brian to make an immediate impact partnering with our leadership team."

Brian White expressed his enthusiasm about joining Brixton, stating, "I am honored to join a brand that has timeless design and is also deeply connected to the community I call home. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help Brixton achieve its ambitious goals. I am an entrepreneur at heart and feel that entrepreneurial energy in the Brixton building."

About Brixton:

Founded in 2004, Brixton is a high-growth, omni-channel lifestyle brand headquartered in Oceanside, CA. It is a unique, blue-collar oriented brand that was the first in Southern California to authentically blend surf, skate, music, design, and fashion. It incorporates modern classic styling with a core expertise in brimmed hats and the flagship Bowery flannel program. The company distributes its products across 1300 storefronts, seven owned retail stores, along with a growing eCommerce presence. Brixton has demonstrated its ability to grow while maintaining authenticity and is well positioned to continue this trajectory. The brand has a loyal global customer base across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is well-diversified in categories including headwear, apparel and accessories which are sold through wholesale, eCommerce, and retail channels.

For more information visit the website at https://www.brixton.com/pages/our-story

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Ashley Anderson

SOURCE Brixton