Briya Appoints Brian Creighton to Accelerate Growth in AI-Driven Healthcare Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, the health AI technology company redefining healthcare research, today announced the appointment of Brian Creighton as Executive Director of Client Strategy. The appointment comes as Briya scales its presence in the U.S. to empower life sciences organizations and healthcare providers to collaborate on data-driven research and development.

Bringing more than two decades of experience spanning medical imaging and AI, Brian will lead Briya's strategic partnerships and business expansion, addressing the healthcare industry's critical need for secure and seamless access to high-quality real-world data to drive research and innovation. A key focus will be driving the adoption of Briya AIRE, the company's clinical-grade AI platform that accelerates medical and epidemiological research.

"Brian's deep expertise and proven track record in expanding the implementation of AI technologies will be instrumental as we navigate our next phase of growth," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "His understanding of the complexities of operating in the healthcare space will prove essential as we continue to deliver a platform that accelerates the pace of discovery and innovation."

Brian joins Briya having spent more than 20 years driving business development initiatives within the healthcare ecosystem. Prior to Briya, he was VP of Sales at Merative, focusing on delivering cloud native imaging solutions to healthcare organizations. Before that, he held multiple leadership roles at IBM Watson Health, where he oversaw sales operations, managed complex software implementation projects, and led teams in the Health Information Exchange sector.

"I'm excited to join Briya at a pivotal moment for the company," said Brian Creighton. "As demand grows for secure, interoperable, and actionable health data, Briya is solving one of the most critical challenges in healthcare innovation. I look forward to bringing my experience to help expand Briya's impact across life sciences, research, and care delivery."

Brian is currently representing Briya at the SCOPE Summit, taking place this week (February 2–5, 2026) in Orlando, Florida.

About Briya



Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Briya

Danny Sudwarts

[email protected]

SOURCE Briya