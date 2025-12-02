Briya Listed on Epic Connection Hub, Accelerates Data-Driven Healthcare Innovation

Tanner Health System Integrates Briya's Platform Within Epic, Advancing Interoperability and Real-World Data Sharing to Accelerate Research and Improve Patient Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, the health AI technology company redefining healthcare research, today announced its availability in the Epic Connection Hub on Showroom, expanding access to its medical research and data-sharing capabilities to hospitals and health systems using Epic's EHR software. As part of this initiative to increase secure access to real-world data, Tanner Health System, the premier provider of healthcare in west Georgia and east Alabama, has integrated Briya's platform across its Epic environment.

"In today's fast-paced healthcare landscape where every second counts, the ability to efficiently access, organize, and interpret data is critical to delivering better patient care," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "Our integration with Epic through Tanner Health's deployment marks a significant opportunity for healthcare organizations and researchers across the United States. Increasing access to high-quality real-world data will empower Epic users to advance innovation and optimize patient care."

Briya's inclusion in Epic's marketplace is a major step forward in advancing interoperability and accelerating innovation across healthcare and medical research organizations. By streamlining data-driven discovery and analysis, the platform enables providers and researchers to unlock insights faster, while ensuring strict compliance with privacy and security standards. Integrating Briya into its Epic EHR system reinforces Tanner's position as a leader in data-driven healthcare innovation, driving both research and clinical advancements to improve patient outcomes.

"Providing top patient care requires the ability to quickly and effectively leverage every piece of patient data available," said Tanner Health President and CEO Loy Howard. "Briya's seamless connectivity allows our clinicians and researchers to draw insights from patient data more efficiently, enhancing care delivery and accelerating innovation, while also significantly cutting down the time we spend on data logistics."

Briya's integration with Epic provides a seamless, secure, and efficient data experience for healthcare organizations. By enabling real-world data insights, clinicians and researchers can access invaluable patient information without compromising privacy or security. The platform offers real-time access to actionable insights, opening new opportunities for research, operational efficiency, and improved care delivery. At the same time, its streamlined, user-friendly interface minimizes IT overhead and reduces the need for extensive training, removing much of the administrative burden so teams can focus on innovation and patient outcomes.

As healthcare demands evolve, Briya's platform will enable Epic customers to stay ahead of the curve in addressing current and future healthcare needs. Organizations interested in connecting their electronic medical records to Briya can visit Briya's page on the Epic Connection Hub on Showroom or contact Briya for more information.

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com/.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of our patients. In addition to our regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta's largest multi-specialty physician groups.

Learn more at tanner.org.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape.

Learn more at healthliant.com.

