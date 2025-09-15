Briya Offers Free Access to Briya AIRE for Select Academic Institutions to Support Sustained Critical Medical Research

Cost-free Access to AI Platform to Help Academic Medical Centers and Research Institutions Continue Crucial Programs During Funding Shortfalls

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya , the health AI technology company redefining healthcare research, today announced that following the launch of Briya AIRE™ , it will provide free access to the first clinical-grade AI platform to accelerate medical and epidemiological research for select academic medical centers and research institutions facing financial and economic strain.

This initiative comes at a critical moment for the medical research field. Budget cuts, hiring freezes, and laboratory closures have threatened to slow progress at U.S. academic medical centers and biopharma research institutions.

"As healthcare research programs face mounting pressure, we believe it's our responsibility to help institutions preserve vital research capacity," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "We must not allow a lack of funding or resources to hinder life-saving research. By turning months into minutes, Briya AIRE allows organizations to accelerate discovery and innovation that directly impacts patient outcomes, even when resources are stretched."

Briya AIRE acts as a virtual epidemiologist and data analyst, enabling researchers without coding expertise to design patient cohorts, test hypotheses, refine study criteria and uncover hidden patterns. By guiding users through each stage of methodology - from structuring research questions to shaping protocols and validating study design and endpoints - it strengthens the rigor and reliability of clinical research. AIRE translates everyday language into precise medical terms, integrating data from EHRs, research databases, and clinical notes to streamline study design and accelerate discoveries. This allows institutions to streamline methodology, reduce manual preparation and accelerate discovery. Built on Briya's secure infrastructure, it helps institutions drive innovation in drug development and patient care while ensuring regulatory compliance.

For more information about institutional eligibility for cost-free access to Briya AIRE, visit https://briya.com/aire/academic-access-program. Sign up for a trial of Briya AIRE at https://aire.briya.cloud/login .

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

