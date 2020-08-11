Brizo® Brand Brings Fashion into the Kitchen with the New Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection

"Since the start of our relationship with Jason Wu in 2006, his forward-thinking sense of style continues to enrich and influence the Brizo ® brand's unique, fashion-centric approach to design," said Mandy Ellington, Brizo ® Director of Brand Management. "Over the years, the collaboration has evolved, first producing the Jason Wu for Brizo ™ Bath Collection, and now, the Jason Wu for Brizo ™ Kitchen Collection."

Introducing a new vibrance to the familiar, the kitchen collection features a signature Matte White finish, perfectly contrasting and expanding upon the Matte Black finish showcased in the 2012 Jason Wu for Brizo™ Bath Collection. Subtle details thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted pay homage to Jason's work, such as the polished nickel handle that echoes the base of his mannequins.

"I've been honored to work with the Brizo® brand for over a decade—merging our complementing approaches to design to bring fashion into the home," said Jason Wu, fashion designer. "I was eager to collaborate again to push the boundaries of both finish and style. Together, we bring a timeless fashion statement into the kitchen with the Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection in this distinctive Matte White finish."

The Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection offers a suite of products, including:

Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet

Pull-Down Prep Faucet

Bar Faucet

Soap/Lotion Dispenser

Exclusively sold in the Matte White finish, faucets are available with both Arc and Square Spout options, each expressing their own elegant interpretation of Scandinavian influences. Meanwhile, three handle options—All-White, Brilliance® Polished Nickel and Guyana Teak with a Brilliance® Polished Nickel accent—are sold separately to create a customized look and to pair the Matte White finish with striking details.

The collection features innovative SmartTouch® Technology on the Pull-Down Kitchen and Pull-Down Prep Faucets, providing users the ability to activate water flow with a simple tap. The Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen SmartTouch® faucets are also compatible with optional VoiceIQ™ Technology, which allows users to issue voice commands to your connected home device to activate water flow in metered or custom amounts.

The collection will be available to order Fall 2020 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo® kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749).

About Jason Wu

Jason Wu is a leading New York-based fashion designer. Through merging classic American sportswear elements with a refined couture sensibility, he has created an internationally recognized brand in just over 10 years. Since debuting his Ready-to-Wear collection in 2007, Jason has been dedicated to making clothes that are beautifully crafted from the inside out. With a focus on exquisite quality and traditional craftsmanship, much of Wu's collection is manufactured in New York using custom developed fabrics from the finest mills in France and Italy.

Wu's designs have been worn by First Lady Michelle Obama, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Diane Kruger and Kerry Washington, among others. He has received numerous awards, including the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Awards in 2010, the Fashion Star Award at The Fashion Group International Night of Stars 2015, and the 2016 International Designer of the Year at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards. He also served as artistic director of Hugo Boss womenswear, Ready-to-Wear and Accessories for five years.

