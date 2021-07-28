Brizo® Brand Continues an Iconic Vision with the New Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection

INDIANAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of his legacy, the new Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo® channels the unrelenting artistry and enduring influence of iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Developed in collaboration with the esteemed Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, the full bath suite evidences his revolutionary American style of architecture, beginning with the careful selection of materials down to the meticulous construction of every fine detail.

"We have been honored to work with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation as we developed and designed this collection," said Judd Lord, Senior Director of Industrial Design. "Their dedication to create and inspire in the name of making life more beautiful mirrors our own steadfast commitment to inspire, challenge and elevate the world around us through distinct design and unparalleled craftsmanship. Staying true to Frank Lloyd Wright's vision of reinvention was core to our product development, and the Foundation's incredible knowledge and deep reverence for that vision has been invaluable."

Frank Lloyd Wright's philosophy and six principles of organic architecture are reflected throughout every detail of the collection: simplicity, individuality, belonging, palette, substance and integrity. From the cantilevered spout design that seems to defy gravity, to the innovative side-stream water flow that seeks to challenge convention, each element draws from his legacy while simultaneously daring to break with tradition.

"People sometimes make the mistake of thinking Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy is complete," said Stuart Graff, President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. "But really, it's ongoing. It's not just about what he created in his lifetime—it's about all the artists and all the disciplines he inspired and their work going forward. That's why working with the Brizo brand has been such a delight. They understand that honoring Frank Lloyd Wright's vision means continuing it. And in this collection, they have."

The Frank Lloyd Wright Bath Collection by Brizo offers a suite of products, including:

Lavatory Faucets

Widespread Lavatory Faucet



Single-Handle Deck Mount Lavatory Faucet



Single-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet

Tub Fillers & Spouts

Two-Handle Floor, Deck and Wall-Mount Tub Fillers

Shower Systems

Pressure Balance Valve Only Trim



TempAssure® Thermostatic Valve Only, 3-Function and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trims



Sensori® Thermostatic Valve and Volume Control Trims

Shower Components

Single-Function Raincan Showerhead with Integrated Lighting

Accessories

8", 18", and 24" Towel Bars



Open Post Tissue Holder, 3-Way Mountable



Universal Flush Lever



Wall Shelf



Drawer Knobs



Drawer Pulls



Single Robe Hook

Inspired by Wright's oeuvre, the collection draws its palette from the natural world. The metal finishes bring an elemental tone and, paired with the natural beauty of wood, make for a very warm, welcoming, intuitive palette – echoing the aesthetic of Frank Lloyd Wright's buildings and paintings. Meanwhile, innovation is evident throughout the collection, as seen in components such as the Single-Function Raincan Showerhead with Integrated Lighting, which uniquely showcases the distinct rush of the Canopy Spray that activates a built-in light for a dramatic effect.

The collection is available in six distinct finishes, including Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Brilliance® Luxe Nickel®, Brilliance® Luxe Steel™, Brilliance® Polished Nickel with Wood and Brilliance® Luxe Nickel® with Wood.

In celebration of the collection's debut, the Brizo® brand and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have created a virtual showroom to showcase its unique design elements and story. To explore the showroom, visit brizo.com/frank-lloyd-wright/virtual-showroom.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Bath Collection will be available to order August 2021 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both UNESCO World Heritage sites, for future generations. And inspiring people to discover and embrace architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The Foundation continues the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and designs—considered more relevant today than in his own time—and provides new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives. In 2020, Taliesin West was named among the top 10% percent of attractions worldwide by TripAdvisor. Visit FrankLloydWright.org for more information on tour schedules, cultural and educational experiences and events. To shop the latest Wright-inspired home, design and lifestyle products, visit FrankLloydWrightStore.com.

SOURCE Brizo

Related Links

https://www.brizo.com

