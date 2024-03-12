Brizo Brings a Fresh Aesthetic to the Kitchen with its Expanded Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection

The new suite of products continues the long-established collaboration with esteemed fashion designer Jason Wu, expanding the options for an inspired kitchen.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company launches the expansion of The Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection, offering the latest in kitchen fixtures as a part of the brand's longstanding partnership with designer, Jason Wu. Exemplifying the unparalleled customization of the Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection and designed with personalized convenience in mind, the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet, Wall Mount Pot Filler, Instant Hot Faucet, Beverage Faucet and coordinating accessories bring more ways to upgrade the kitchen.

The Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection

The Brizo® brand is dedicated to purposeful craftsmanship, which is evident in the meticulous detail found in the Jason Wu for Brizo ™ Kitchen Collection. With its luxurious reach and high-pressure spray, the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet blends high fashion with elevated culinary performance and expands the options for outfitting a professional-grade kitchen without sacrificing style. From the Brilliance® Polished Nickel handle inspired by the base of Jason's mannequins to the modern, yet timeless look of the Matte White finish, the collection's features are as thoughtfully designed as they are beautiful.

The expanded Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection offers a suite of products, including:

Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet*

Pull-Down Faucet

Pull-Down Prep Faucet

Bar Faucet

Beverage Faucet*

Instant Hot Faucet*

Wall Mount Pot Filler Faucet*

Accessories

Soap/Lotion Dispenser

Escutcheon*

Air Switch*

*Denotes new product offerings

The Pull-Down, Prep, Bar, Beverage and Instant Hot Faucets are available in an Arc or Square Spout configuration. Optional SmartTouch® Technology on the Semi-Professional, Pull-Down and Pull-Down Prep Faucets activate water flow with a simple tap. MagneDock® Technology and Touch-Clean® Nozzles pair seamlessly with optional SmartTouch® and VoiceIQ™ Technologies.

The collection is available in the iconic Matte White finish, signature to the collection, along with a Matte White/Brilliance® Polished Nickel finish for further customization. Three handle options of Matte White, Brilliance® Polished Nickel and Wood personalize the faucets with striking details.

The expanded Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection is available for order now through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo® products or to locate a dealer, visit https://www.brizo.com/showroom-locator.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods, and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo