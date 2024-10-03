Brizo Champions At-Home Wellness with the Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System

The latest Brizo® water filtration innovation harnesses superior technology to deliver unparalleled wellness benefits in the home.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting unprecedented standards of water purification, the new Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System by Brizo® offers the purest essence of water. Harnessing the power of reverse osmosis (RO) – the gold standard in water purification – the advanced at-home system provides singular water purity and taste, offering a solution for both sustainable luxury and design functionality.

The Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System

"With wellness becoming a central focus for homeowners, the Pristive System offers a simple yet impactful solution," said Mike Sale, Director, Home Water Systems, Delta Faucet Company. "Through a compact system that enhances flavor and reduces impurities, we've created a new way to experience drinking water that enriches everyday life at home."

The Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System offers the following key benefits:

Water Purity & Taste: The system's six-stage filtration process is certified to purify and enhance drinking water, filtering over 90 contaminants. The optional remineralizer then restores naturally occurring minerals, resulting in a crisp, fresher taste reminiscent of the finest bottled waters.

The system's six-stage filtration process is certified to purify and enhance drinking water, filtering over 90 contaminants. The optional remineralizer then restores naturally occurring minerals, resulting in a crisp, fresher taste reminiscent of the finest bottled waters. Sustainable Luxury: The Pristive™ System is a responsible alternative to single-use plastic water bottles, exemplifying the Brizo® brand's dedication to water conservation and sustainable luxury. Over its two-year life cycle, the system can save the equivalent of up to 10,000 plastic water bottles.

The Pristive™ System is a responsible alternative to single-use plastic water bottles, exemplifying the Brizo® brand's dedication to water conservation and sustainable luxury. Over its two-year life cycle, the system can save the equivalent of up to 10,000 plastic water bottles. Design Functionality & Effortless Maintenance: The tankless design saves space by 60% compared to traditional tank systems. With fewer hoses and hand connections required, it is a compact solution that simplifies installation and eliminates the need for tank maintenance, such as emptying or cleaning.

The tankless design saves space by 60% compared to traditional tank systems. With fewer hoses and hand connections required, it is a compact solution that simplifies installation and eliminates the need for tank maintenance, such as emptying or cleaning. Seamless Integration: The Pristive™ System pairs effortlessly with any Brizo® beverage faucet or your refrigerator, ensuring a new caliber of purified water throughout the kitchen.

The Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System is available for order now. For more information about Brizo products visit brizo.com or locate a dealer with the showroom locator.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods, and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo