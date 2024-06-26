Brizo® Debuts a Transformative Luxury Experience with its New Flagship Design Studio, Brizo® Chicago

To celebrate 20 years of crafting fashion for the home, the brand unveils a bespoke Chicago space for interior designers and homeowners to immerse themselves in the world of Brizo®

CHICAGO, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company is proud to announce the opening of its new design studio, Brizo® Chicago, at the renowned Merchandise Mart. This premier space, debuted on June 21, sets a new standard for interactive and customized home interiors. Visitors can enjoy tailored consultations with experts and engage with the full array of Brizo® products. Created to foster inspiration and collaboration among brand enthusiasts, the studio will serve as a fully immersive experience.

"It's been remarkable to witness the growth and success of the Brizo brand, since its inception twenty years ago," stated Jill Ehnes, President, Delta Faucet Company. "The opening of Brizo Chicago is not just a testament to the brand's commitment to the design community but also a commitment to craftsmanship that stands the test of time. Our hope for this design studio is to foster creativity, self-expression and become an inspiration destination."

In collaboration with the esteemed Gettys Group and the architectural visionaries at Fitzgerald APD, Brizo® Chicago is a sanctuary of luxury and sophistication. Visitors are welcomed into walk between spaces including: the customer lounge, kitchen and bath libraries, shower experiences, learning stations and a number of artful displays. Emphasizing the transformative elements of design, every detail — from the leather-wrapped wall to the meticulously chosen materials like metal, wood and concrete — radiates refinement. Warm finishes and elegant neutrals unify the space, creating a rich expression of quiet luxury.

The design studio's compelling offerings include:

Curated Product Experiences: Enjoy assistance from product experts, unparalleled concierge service, and collaborative discourse in one convenient hub.

Enjoy assistance from product experts, unparalleled concierge service, and collaborative discourse in one convenient hub. Exclusive Events: Gain access to private, specialized events in the lounge to educate and engage with the elite design community and brand enthusiasts.

Gain access to private, specialized events in the lounge to educate and engage with the elite design community and brand enthusiasts. Training Sessions: Access comprehensive coaching sessions on the latest Brizo® products, project specification developments, homeowner demonstrations, ongoing trainings, and more.

Guests can explore an assortment of Brizo® collections, while interacting with product offerings. Artfully showcased in thoughtfully curated vignettes, featured collections at Brizo® Chicago include:

To learn more and book an appointment to tour Brizo® Chicago at #127 on the first floor of the Merchandise Mart, please visit Brizo.com/Chicago.

For more information about Brizo® products, visit brizo.com.

High-resolution images are available upon request.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo