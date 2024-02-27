Brizo Ignites Inspiration at KBIS 2024 with Elevated Designs and Sustainable Water Purification

The luxury faucet and fittings brand announces progressive kitchen innovations and expanded bath offerings that feature unparalleled craftsmanship and high caliber performance.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to creating artfully crafted pieces, Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company harmonizes visionary design with influential technology to elevate the home experience. The brand introduces a compelling array of product releases at this year's Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) which enhance culinary performance, set the standard for quality, and elevate options for customization.

The Kintsu® Kitchen Collection

"At Brizo, we continue to transform inspiration into innovation through our latest offerings and expansions, always aiming to bring luxury to the kitchen and bath experience," said Mandy Ellington, Director, Brizo® Brand Management. "We are thrilled to demonstrate this at KBIS by showcasing our new kitchen collection that embodies the beauty of balance and quality details, as well as our cutting-edge reverse osmosis system that sets the gold standard for water purity and taste. The latest collections and expansions are a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering meticulously crafted fittings that heighten both the look and performance of the home."

New Brizo product offerings featured at KBIS include:

The Kintsu® Kitchen Collection: Drawn from Japandi style, the artful merging of Japanese and Scandinavian design philosophies, this collection embodies the beauty of balanced harmony. The collection features a new two-handle faucet configuration, which has the functionality of a pull-down wand and the statement-worthy style of a widespread faucet. Elevating the culinary experience with its suite of advanced technologies, the collection includes SmartTouch®, MagneDock®, TempID™, and Lumicoat® technologies and Touch-Clean® nozzles. The products are offered in a variety of finishes, including the alluring Black Onyx. Available for order now.

Drawn from Japandi style, the artful merging of Japanese and Scandinavian design philosophies, this collection embodies the beauty of balanced harmony. The collection features a new two-handle faucet configuration, which has the functionality of a pull-down wand and the statement-worthy style of a widespread faucet. Elevating the culinary experience with its suite of advanced technologies, the collection includes SmartTouch®, MagneDock®, TempID™, and Lumicoat® technologies and Touch-Clean® nozzles. The products are offered in a variety of finishes, including the alluring Black Onyx. Available for order now. The Pristive™ Tankless Reverse Osmosis System: Immerse yourself in the truest essence of water – pure and naturally refreshing – as Brizo sets unprecedented standards of water purification with the Pristive™ system. The Pristive™ system leverages advanced in-home technology, delivering a multitude of advantages for water purity, taste, and sustainability, all while certified to reduce more than 90 contaminants from drinking water when tested against NSF standards. The tankless system ensures a continuous flow of fresh and clean water while minimizing water waste, exemplifying sustainable luxury. Further, the new offering requires less space than traditional tank systems through a compact design that simplifies installation and maintenance, offering synchronized filter changes in a matter of seconds. Available in the fall of 2024.

Immerse yourself in the truest essence of water – pure and naturally refreshing – as Brizo sets unprecedented standards of water purification with the Pristive™ system. The Pristive™ system leverages advanced in-home technology, delivering a multitude of advantages for water purity, taste, and sustainability, all while certified to reduce more than 90 contaminants from drinking water when tested against NSF standards. The tankless system ensures a continuous flow of fresh and clean water while minimizing water waste, exemplifying sustainable luxury. Further, the new offering requires less space than traditional tank systems through a compact design that simplifies installation and maintenance, offering synchronized filter changes in a matter of seconds. Available in the fall of 2024. The Litze® Kitchen Collection Expansion: Elevate your kitchen experience with the expanded Litze® Kitchen Collection, enhancing performance capabilities through the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet and Prep Kitchen Faucets. These next-generation additions captivate with signature knurling, handle options and six finish options. Inspired by the finest restaurant kitchens, the Semi-Professional Faucet elevates culinary performance and facilitates a newfound mastery of the kitchen. Available in winter 2024.

Elevate your kitchen experience with the expanded Litze® Kitchen Collection, enhancing performance capabilities through the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet and Prep Kitchen Faucets. These next-generation additions captivate with signature knurling, handle options and six finish options. Inspired by the finest restaurant kitchens, the Semi-Professional Faucet elevates culinary performance and facilitates a newfound mastery of the kitchen. Available in winter 2024. Finish Expansions: The Kintsu® Bath Collection: Embodying a modern design staple, the new Matte Black finish offering is a blend of understated simplicity and bold statements—deceptively simple, yet intricately complex. This balance mirrors the delicate harmonies found in the Kintsu® Bath Collection. Available in Summer 2024. The Litze® Bath Collection: Experience the cutting-edge allure of the new Matte Black finish as it joins the Litze® Bath Collection, accompanied by two captivating split finishes. Combine Matte Black with either Brilliance® Luxe Gold® or Brilliance® Luxe Steel® for a seamlessly blended look that harmonizes opulence with refinement. Available in summer 2024.



For more information about Brizo Kitchen and Bath Products, visit brizo.com, and tour the Brizo booth (N2037) at KBIS this week.

High-Res images are available upon request.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo