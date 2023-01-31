Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company Introduces New Product Categories and Design Innovations at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show

The Luxury faucet and fittings brand showcases innovative technology and customizable design in new shower systems and expanded kitchen and bath products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to deliver innovative technology, craftsmanship and design as it evolves and grows its offerings for the kitchen and bath. The brand debuts a slate of new releases designed to foster beauty, self-expression, and tranquility, which will be showcased in its newly designed booth at the 2023 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas (Booth N2039).

The Mystix™ Steam System

"The Brizo® brand is known for creating distinctive designs that don't just complete rooms, but inspire spaces," says Mandy Ellington, Brizo Brand Director. "With that in mind, we are excited to be launching our new, fully immersive shower system that creates a journey for the senses by bringing forth a rich shower experience and taking one's well-being into consideration. The newest collections are a testament to the brand's commitment to providing unparalleled luxury while elevating a space."

New Brizo product offerings featured at KBIS include:

The Sensori Plus ™ Digital Thermostatic Custom Shower : This system represents a new pinnacle of comfort and indulgence. Customization takes on a whole new look with the shower system, including four user profiles with multiple presets to control temperature, flow, duration and optional audiotherapy and chromatherapy spa options. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connect to virtual home assistants to control your shower with voice activation and connect to Spotify ® , Pandora ® , Apple Music™, iHeart Radio ® and Calm™ apps for an immersive audio experience. Available summer 2023. 1

: This fully immersive steam shower system is offered in two finely curated experiences for a spa-like experience that soothes both body and mind. Elemental Experience: The epitome of lavish simplicity. Tailor the steam shower with two user presets and enjoy the enlightened innovation of the Mystix™ Steam Generator, equipped with advanced technologies to regulate temperature, disperse steam evenly, and transform your space into a restorative spa.

Craft a holistic ambiance with the Transcendent Experience—combining all the benefits of the Elemental Experience and the fully connected SensoriPlus™ Digital Interface as well as a full suite of spa options: Aromatherapy, Chromatherapy and Audiotherapy. Available summer 2023. Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection Expansion: Exemplifying the unparalleled customization of the Jason Wu for Brizo™ Kitchen Collection and designed with personalized convenience in mind, the new Semi-Professional Kitchen Faucet further expands the options for an inspired kitchen. Available in Matte White and Matte White/ Brilliance ® Polished Nickel finishes, this faucet blends high fashion with elevated culinary performance. Purposeful design and craftsmanship are evident in every meticulously fine-tuned line and curve; the faucet further expands the options for a professional-grade kitchen without sacrificing style. The faucet features MagneDock ® Technology and Touch-Clean ® nozzles and pairs seamlessly with optional SmartTouch ® and VoiceIQ™ Technologies. Also new to the collection are the Wall Mount Pot Filler, Instant Hot and Beverage Faucets. Available winter 2023.

: Familiar silhouettes, new complexity. With every new finish, a new shade of refinement. Three of our coveted collections take on a sense of depth and nuance with this year's finish expansions. Invari ® Bath Collection: A collection that defies categories. A finish that does the same. The Brilliance ® Polished Nickel finish embodies the juxtaposition at the heart of the Invari ® Bath Collection. Available February 2023 .

Levoir ® Bath Collection: A thrilling intrigue. A daring shade. The dramatic hues of the Brilliance ® Black Onyx finish heighten the allure of the Levoir ® Bath Collection. Available March 2023 .

Rook ® Kitchen Collection: Cool, yet warm. Polished, yet indefinable. The ever-shifting tones of the Brilliance ® Polished Nickel finish highlight the craftsman aesthetic of the Rook ® Kitchen Collection. Available winter 2023.

: Tailor every last detail. Our new releases bring thoughtful design to even more facets of the bath experience. Decorative Sink Fittings: Outfit the entire space to perfection with decorative p-traps, bottle traps and supply lines in matching finishes. The supply stops echo the contemporary nuances of the Odin ® Bath Collection and the meticulous knurling of the Litze ® Bath Collection, creating harmony throughout the space. Two handle options introduce an element of personalization – choose either the Lever Handle or the Cross Handle. Available January 2023 .

Shower Drains: Square and Round 4" Shower Drains (Pre-Fab, Tile-In Round and Tile-In Square) coordinate with our Essential™ Shower Series and Brizo® bath collections, unleashing even more design possibilities. Available March 2023 .

For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ , call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest , Houzz and YouTube channels.

