Brizo® Reveals Its New Allaria™ Bath Collection, a Work of Rare Alchemy

"In the Allaria Bath Collection, streamlined modernism takes on an alluring twist," stated Maris Borris, Brizo Lead Designer. "Craftsmanship was top of mind as we blended lines with curves and created split finishes, including our new clear handles. With every detail and combination, the statement-making Allaria Collection is meant to inspire industry professionals to create elevated spaces."

The Allaria Bath Collection by Brizo® offers a full suite of products, including:

Lavatory Faucets: Available with Knob, Lever and Twist Lever Handles.

Widespread Lavatory Faucet with Arc or Square Spout

Single-Handle Deck Mount Lavatory Faucet

Two-Hole, Single-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet

Tub Fillers and Tub Spouts: Available with Knob, Lever and Twist Lever Handles.

Two-Handle Wall Mount Tub Filler

Floor, Deck or Wall Mount Freestanding Tub Filler

Freestanding Tub Filler Accessory Kit: Dish, Tray and Wine Glass Holder

Shower Systems: Available with the Twist Lever Handle.

Pressure Balance Valve Only and 3- and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trim

TempAssure® Thermostatic Valve Only, Shower Only and 3- and 6-Function Integrated Diverter Trims

Sensori® Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trim

Shower Components:

13" Wall Mount Shower Arm and Flange

Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshower

Single-Function Handshower

Coordinating Shower Heads available within the Essential™ Shower Series

Accessories:

8", 18" and 24" Towel Bar

Robe Hook with Notch

Open Post Tissue Holder

Universal Flush Lever

Drawer Knob

Drawer Pull

The collection is available in eight distinct finishes: Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Luxe Nickel®, Brilliance® Luxe Gold®, Matte Black, Brilliance® Black Onyx, Polished Chrome/Clear, Brilliance® Luxe Gold®/Clear and Brilliance® Black Onyx/Matte Black combined. Additionally, H2Okinetic® Technology is available on a variety of showering components throughout the collection.

The Allaria Bath Collection is available for order now through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo products or to locate a dealer, visit https://www.brizo.com/showroom-locator .

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com , call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Pinterest , Houzz and YouTube channels.

