Brizo® Unveils New Products, Redefining the Art of Living at Home

The design-forward brand debuts collections across categories, introducing the new Roccesco™ Bath Collection and an expanded Outdoor Series

INDIANAPOLIS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo®, the luxury fittings brand celebrated for its visionary design and high-quality craftsmanship, launches elevated collections and new offerings, including the new Roccesco™ Bath Collection and the expanded Brizo® Outdoor Series. These introductions inspire self-expression and foster creativity, redefining the art of living at home.

From Left to Right: Roccesco™ Bath Collection, Odin® Outdoor Collection

"At Brizo, we believe the most compelling kitchen and bath spaces are those that reflect individual style," said Barb Fuller, Vice President of Luxury. "With the architectural sophistication and customizable details of the Roccesco Bath Collection, alongside the expanded Outdoor Series, our newest introductions invite designers and homeowners to create environments that are expressive, elevated, and seamlessly connected – inside and out."

NEW – The Roccesco™ Bath Collection: Timeless Simplicity Meets Sculptural Modernism

This year, the Brizo portfolio welcomes an expressive new addition: the Roccesco™ Bath Collection. Inspired by Italian contemporary design and named for rocchetto (Italian for "spool"), the collection is a paradox like no other: geometric and masculine, yet liberated and graceful. Every angle marks a bespoke blend of precision and personality, function and emotion.

Championing self-expression, the Roccesco™ Bath Collection embodies style and statement through forms and materials that challenge expectations. The collection is equal parts sculptural and livable, and an array of customizable details celebrate design's constant reimagination.

Inviting personalization, faucets are available in arch and square spout options, four handle styles – bent lever, knob, lever, and lever with reeded glass – and four signature Brizo® finishes: Brilliance® Black Onyx (BNX), Brilliance® Luxe Gold® (GL), Polished Chrome (PC), and Matte Black (BL). New reeded-glass handle levers echo the luxurious look and feel of high-end furnishings, while refined shifts in spout structures, faucet heights, and bases redefine with sophistication.

Designed for complete immersion, the raincan-style Halo Shower Head creates a funnel effect for full coverage. Its perfectly circular design celebrates positive and negative space, simplicity and complexity, minimalist approach and eye-catching flair. The Sconce Shower Head, by contrast, presents ageless grace with an elevated flourish. Circular and linear motifs exist side by side to present a sculptural silhouette with midcentury roots. Available for order now.

Expanded Brizo® Outdoor Series: A Natural Evolution

The streamlined grace of the Odin® Collection – The celestial elegance of the Litze® Collection. Each prepared for a new voyage: the outdoors. Built with enduring 316L Marine Grade Stainless Steel, the Brizo® Outdoor Series brings statement-making beauty to a new frontier.

Outdoor Showering:

The authenticity of nature never fails to inspire. Meet the Earth in its truest form with Brizo® Outdoor Showers. Choose from either Odin® or Litze® coordinating Pressure Balance Valve Trims and matching Lever Handles, a 12" Single-Function Raincan Shower Head (1.75 or 2.5gpm), and a 10" Shower Arm and Flange. Available late 2026.

Outdoor Kitchen:

Quiet breakfast. Elevated gatherings. Al fresco dining. All complemented by the trademark architecture of the Brizo® Outdoor Kitchen Faucets. Choose from the sweeping arc spout of the Odin® Outdoor Faucet or the elegant angles of the Litze® Outdoor Faucet, each with collection coordinating handles. Built to endure, outdoor faucets include Easy Winterization, DIAMOND Seal® Technology, and InnoFlex™ waterways innovations. Odin® Outdoor Faucet available to order now, and the Litze® Outdoor Faucet will be available late 2026.

Unlike some other exterior faucets with surface coatings, the Brizo® Outdoor Series is engineered to withstand harsh outdoor conditions; its functionality and appearance can weather any environment while keeping its timeless elegance, resisting rust, discoloration, and corrosion. Rigorously tested, Brizo® outdoor faucets withstand the elements—and maintain their lifecycle—far longer than the industry standard.

Additional Finish and Collection Expansions: Customization to Empower Creativity

Shower Head Expansions: Further encouraging customization, a 10" Square Raincan Shower Head has been added to the Essential ™ Shower Series. Available summer 2026. 2.5gpm options will be available for select shower heads in the Essential ™ Shower Series, including the Levoir ® , Litze ® , Rook ® , and Vettis ® Bath Collections. Available summer 2026.

Odin Bath Collection Expansion: The Odin ® Bath Collection pairs a clean, Scandinavian design with a wealth of leading-edge technologies and expanded Brilliance ® Polished Nickel (PN) and Brilliance ® Black Onyx (BNX). Available fall 2026.

Additional Diverter Trim Options: 3- and 6-Function Diverter Trims will be added to the Allaria ® , Beauclere ® , Frank Lloyd Wright ® by Brizo ® , Invari ® , Kintsu ® , Levoir, and Roccesco Bath Collections. Available fall 2026.



High-resolution images are available upon request.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo® is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo® team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods, and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo® brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo® brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo® is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo® products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo® collections, you can also visit the brand's Instagram, X, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube channels.

SOURCE Brizo