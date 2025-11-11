Brno Reaches for Space: Local Innovators Showcase Czech Space Excellence at Europe's Largest Space Expo

BRNO, Czech Republic, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once known for its precision engineering and microelectronics, the Brno region has become one of Europe's most dynamic space hubs. More than 30 companies are now active in satellite and space technologies, employing over 400 specialists — a workforce grown by a quarter in three years. Supported by the innovation agency JIC , which operates business incubator ESA BIC in the region and connects startups with funding opportunities, the Brno Space Cluster unites leading players across the local ecosystem. This collaborative platform is now taking Czech space excellence to the international stage at Space Tech Expo Europe in Bremen .

At the expo, the Brno region will present the spectrum of its space capabilities — from developing satellites and propulsion systems to processing data in orbit. TRL Space will unveil its new CAVE satellite deployer, present technologies from the TRAP satellite system to a space filament for 3D printing and introduce new testing facilities being built in their HQ in Brno. Zaitra brings intelligence to orbit with its edge computing platform SKAISEN, capable of analysing satellite data in real time and delivering actionable insights to users on Earth. Inpraise Systems focuses on next-generation electric pumps for rocket engines, developed with NAMMO, while Groundcom ensures seamless satellite communication through its Ground Station-as-a-Service network, enabling efficient and flexible operations worldwide.

Beyond these exhibitors, the Brno Space Cluster brings together a group of companies and research organisations active in electronics and cybersecurity, materials and testing technologies, scientific instrumentation, and data analytics — illustrating the region's ability to cover the entire value chain of modern space missions.

The strength of this collaboration is reflected in major international projects. A consortium of Brno Space Cluster members – TRL Space, AerialComm, G. L. Electronic, and SAWtronics – has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop and deliver electronics for the VenSpec-H instrument for the EnVision mission to Venus, a contract worth EUR 2.6 million. The instrument will analyse the planet's atmosphere to help uncover how Venus evolved, carrying a symbolic imprint of the Venus of Vestonice – a tribute linking Czech heritage with the exploration of its celestial namesake.

Through projects like EnVision, Brno demonstrates the depth and maturity of its space industry – built on close cooperation between research, business, and technology.