Broadband Access Equipment Market Revenue Decreased 12 Percent Y/Y to $3.2 Billion, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global revenue for broadband access equipment market decreased 12 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) to $3.2 Billion. A 371 percent Y/Y increase in XGS-PON OLT revenue and continued growth of XG-PON1 OLT ports and CPE offset continued DSL declines.

"Operators' continued push to increase their fiber investments is resulting in strong Y/Y gains in PON OLT ports," said Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Though XGS-PON continues to grow rapidly, 2.5 Gbps GPON remains the workhorse in the market," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 31 percent Y/Y to $287 M , driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in North America

, driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in Total DSL port shipments plummeted 28 percent Y/Y, with all technologies showing significant Y/Y declines

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, VDSL Profile 35b, G.FAST), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, and PON), along with SOHO WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

