Broadband Access Equipment Revenue Dipped to $2.9 B in 1Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global revenue for broadband access equipment declined 2 percent Y/Y in 1Q 2019, reaching $2.9 Billion. Increased shipments of XG-PON1, XGS-PON, NG-PON2 OLT ports, and DOCSIS 3.1, CPE offset CCAP spending declined for the second straight quarter.

"The 10 Gbps FTTH deployments continue to build momentum," said Jeff Heynen, Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking. "The next-gen fiber increases nearly offset the weakness in cable CCAP spending, as cable operators push off new capacity purchases while they determine how to move forward with distributed access architectures," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 1Q 2019 Broadband Access Quarterly Report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 38 percent Y/Y to $275 M , driven by a strong slowdown in CCAP channel purchases in North America and EMEA.

, driven by a strong slowdown in CCAP channel purchases in and EMEA. Total DSL port shipments decreased 21 percent Y/Y, with ADSL ports down 71 percent and VDSL ports down 20 percent.

Total PON OLT port shipments increased 7 percent Y/Y, with XGS-PON ports up 337 percent.

port shipments increased 7 percent Y/Y, with XGS-PON ports up 337 percent. Total SOHO WLAN units increased 13 percent Y/Y, driven by the driven by 19% Y/Y growth in broadband CPE with WLAN and 125% Y/Y growth in mesh router units.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access 1Q 2019 Quarterly Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, and PON equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP) and Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), Digital Subscriber Line Access Multiplexers ([DSLAMs] by technology ADSL/ADSL2+, G.SHDSL, VDSL, G.FAST), and PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), as well as all Cable, DSL, and PON CPE (Customer Premises Equipment), and SOHO WLAN access points and wireless routers. For more information about the report, please contact dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Related Links

http://www.delloro.com

