Broadband Equipment Spending Expected to Peak at $19.2 B in 2028 Driven By Ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and Rural Broadband Expansions, According to Dell'Oro Group

Broadband Networks Evolving, Incorporating AI/ML and Convergence while Transitioning to XGS-PON and Wi-Fi 7 Technologies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, predicts that the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow 0.8 percent on average for the next five years (2024-2029), with total revenue expected to peak in 2028, as cable operators and fiber ISPs complete major DOCSIS 4.0 and rural broadband expansion projects.

"Quietly, broadband access networks are evolving into large-scale edge compute platforms, with the ability to enable service convergence far more quickly and easily than ever before," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "This evolution means that the revenue mix for broadband equipment is shifting over the next five years, with spending on traditional hardware and software now being supplemented by spending on AI and machine learning tools to facilitate convergence and service reliability," added Heynen.

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year January 2025 Forecast Report:

PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $10.5 B in 2024 to $12.1 B in 2029, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America , EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fiber to the Room) and 50 Gbps deployments in China .

in 2024 to in 2029, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in , EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fiber to the Room) and 50 Gbps deployments in . Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to peak at $1.3 B in 2028, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fiber deployments.

in 2028, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fiber deployments. Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to peak in 2025 and 2026, dominated by shipments of 5G sub-6 GHz and a growing number of 5G millimeter wave units.

Revenue for Wi-Fi 7 residential routers and broadband CPE with WLAN will reach $8.9 B by 2029, as the technology is rapidly adopted by consumers and service providers alike.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for PON, Cable, Fixed Wireless, and DSL equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, PON, Fixed Wireless), along with Residential WLAN Equipment, including Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Gateways and Routers. For more information about the report, please contact [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

