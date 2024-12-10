Broadband Equipment Spending Increased for the Second Straight Quarter, Up 5 Percent Y/Y, According to Dell'Oro Group

Fixed Wireless CPE up 19 Percent Y/Y, Continuing to Outpace PON and Cable

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.6 B in 3Q 2024, up 1 percent Q/Q and 5 percent year-over-year (Y/Y).

"Fixed wireless providers in select markets continue to take the lion's share of new broadband customers, with a wider range of pricing tiers designed to appeal to not only their mobile customers, but also to existing Cable, DSL, and Fiber subscribers," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "As a result, Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments posted their fifth consecutive quarter of Y/Y growth, increasing 19 percent," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2024 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total PON equipment spending was up 6 percent from 3Q 2023, driven by an 11 percent increase in spending on PON ONTs. ONT shipments in North America surpassed the 2 M mark for the first time since 1Q 2023.

surpassed the mark for the first time since 1Q 2023. Spending on DOCSIS infrastructure jumped 26 percent Y/Y, with significant spending increases for both Remote PHY Devices (RPDs) and Virtual CMTS (vCMTS) platforms.

Residential Wi-Fi Router shipments were flat Y/Y, despite a 5935 percent increase in Wi-Fi 7 unit shipments, driven by lower-cost dual-band unit shipping in China .

. 2025 is expected to see a rebound in spending on Broadband Access Equipment, though service providers will continue to take a measured approach to their network expansions, as interest rates are expected to remain relatively high for at least the first half of the year, pushing up the cost of capital.

