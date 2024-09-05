Broadband Equipment Spending Trending Upward, Despite Being Down 8 Percent Y/Y, According to Dell'Oro Group

PON and Fixed Wireless Outperforming Cable, as DOCSIS CPE Unit Shipments Plummet 40 Percent Y/Y

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.2 B in 2Q 2024, down 8 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Spending, however, did improve by 4 percent from 1Q 2024, which saw the lowest total spending in nearly three years.

"Cable operators continue to feel squeezed between fiber ISPs and Fixed Wireless providers who are siphoning away their valuable residential subscribers," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell'Oro Group. "As a result, Fixed Wireless CPE unit shipments posted their fourth consecutive quarter of Y/Y growth, while Cable operators reduced their CPE purchases, pushing unit shipments to historically low levels," explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2024 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total PON equipment spending was down 6 percent from 2Q 2023, driven by an 18 percent decline in spending on PON OLTs.

2Q 2024 spending on Fixed Wireless CPE increased 32 percent Y/Y, driven once again by strong growth in 5G Sub-6 GHz unit shipments in North America .

. Spending on DOCSIS infrastructure dropped 25 percent Y/Y, though total spending on DAA equipment (RPDs, RMDs, R-OLTs, and vCMTS platforms) was essentially flat Y/Y.

Spending on Residential Wi-Fi Routers jumped 13 percent Y/Y as consumers are consistently upgrading units and mesh systems they likely purchased during the pandemic.

